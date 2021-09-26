CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Bear Lake, CA

Big Bear Lake events calendar

Big Bear Digest
Big Bear Digest
 5 days ago

(BIG BEAR LAKE, CA) Live events are coming to Big Bear Lake.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Big Bear Lake:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PE9sm_0c8cociE00

Halloween Metal Fest

Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Slaytanic (slayer tribute), Woke Up Dead (Megadeth Tribute) and Far Beyond Hostile (Female Pantera Tribute) rock the cave for Halloween!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b8qaP_0c8cociE00

Phobia, Since We Were Kids, No Consent and more!

Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:30 PM

Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Phobia, Since We Were Kids, The Hated Inc, No Consent and Catalyst take the stage for a night to remember! Tickets start at $10.

The Legendary Pot Roast (Meatloaf Tribute)

Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Come to The Cave to hear a full night of Meatloaf! Tickets start at $15. Reserve a table today for $50.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t6zbH_0c8cociE00

Adventure Van Expo-Big Bear Lake, Ca Hosted by Walter's of Riverside

Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 630 Bartlett Road, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Oct. 19-17th. Opportunity to see built out vans, 4x4 rigs, gear and shop for accessories. Open house vans, food and beverages in a festival

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Big Bear Digest

Big Bear Digest

Big Bear, CA
32
Followers
235
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Big Bear Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

