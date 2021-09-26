CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Town, FL

Live events on the horizon in Old Town

Old Town Today
Old Town Today
 5 days ago

(OLD TOWN, FL) Live events are lining up on the Old Town calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Old Town area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31yIy3_0c8coawm00

Newberry vs Chiefland Sr Night

Newberry, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 400 SW 258th St, Newberry, FL

2021 High School Volleyball Senior Night You may also like the following events from Newberry High School Volleyball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UaskM_0c8coawm00

Community OutREACH/FREE hamburgers

Old Town, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 72 SE 918th St, Old Town, FL

This month for our community outREACH we will be setting up in the front of the church under the oaks grilling hamburgers to give away and hopefully get to pray with someone that day. Come be the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YiIJp_0c8coawm00

4th Annual CountryWay Town Square Pro Rodeo

Newberry, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 1739 SW 248th Drive, Newberry, FL 32669

CountryWay Town Square ProRodeo––2 days of UNFORGETTABLE ACTION––is a PRCA-sanctioned rodeo event!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GXsJP_0c8coawm00

WCR Boots & Pearls Fashion Show

Newberry, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Join us for our annual fashion show benefitting Girls Place. Come dressed to impress in your finest boots and pearls! This years event will take place at Clarke plantation wedding venue and live...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UGpdR_0c8coawm00

Dancing With Our Ancestors - Autumn Meet 2021

Bell, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1900 Southwest 50th Street, Bell, FL 32619

Phoenix Festivals returns for Autumn Meet 2021. It's time to get back to celebrating. Come join us and dance with our ancestors!

ABOUT

With Old Town Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

