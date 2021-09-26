What’s up Vandalia: Local events calendar

(VANDALIA, IL) Live events are coming to Vandalia.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Vandalia:

Ladies Golf Scramble Sandoval, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 2449 US-51, Sandoval, IL

SAFE Ladies Scramble at Colonial Golf Course in Sandoval. This event goes all out for our golfers! You will be treated like the queens you are! Breakfast at 8 play starts at 9 and includes 18...

Drive-Up Flu Shot clinic Hillsboro, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1250 E Tremont St, Hillsboro, IL

Springfield Clinic Hillsboro East is hosting a Drive-Up Flu Shot Clinic! Dates: September 24 & October 7 8 - 11 a.m. & 1 - 4 p.m. * Must be an existing patient * Must schedule an appointment Call...

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Carlyle, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1025 Lake Rd, Carlyle, IL

Meeting Room: Upstairs in the Annex building across the lot from the church. Contact:Kent Winter, Grief Share Leader731-307-8602 Click Here For Registration

Foster & Adopt 201 Workshop - Bond County Greenville, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1100 Killarney Dr, Greenville, IL 62246

This workshop is open to all families who are enrolled in PRIDE training to become foster families as well as all current foster families.

Mojo Universe at Bretz Wildlife Lodge & Winery Carlyle, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 15469 IL-127, Carlyle, IL

Mojo Universe 4 piece band makes a return visit to Bretz Wildlife Winery come out for some good food, drinks, wine, the band will be outside in the covered pavillion, there is a nice indoor...