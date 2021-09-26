CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalia, IL

What’s up Vandalia: Local events calendar

Vandalia News Watch
Vandalia News Watch
 5 days ago

(VANDALIA, IL) Live events are coming to Vandalia.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Vandalia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YvWPj_0c8coZ0v00

Ladies Golf Scramble

Sandoval, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 2449 US-51, Sandoval, IL

SAFE Ladies Scramble at Colonial Golf Course in Sandoval. This event goes all out for our golfers! You will be treated like the queens you are! Breakfast at 8 play starts at 9 and includes 18...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uAMiW_0c8coZ0v00

Drive-Up Flu Shot clinic

Hillsboro, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1250 E Tremont St, Hillsboro, IL

Springfield Clinic Hillsboro East is hosting a Drive-Up Flu Shot Clinic! Dates: September 24 & October 7 8 - 11 a.m. & 1 - 4 p.m. * Must be an existing patient * Must schedule an appointment Call...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dr9g9_0c8coZ0v00

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Carlyle, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1025 Lake Rd, Carlyle, IL

Meeting Room: Upstairs in the Annex building across the lot from the church. Contact:Kent Winter, Grief Share Leader731-307-8602 Click Here For Registration

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17QcaZ_0c8coZ0v00

Foster & Adopt 201 Workshop - Bond County

Greenville, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1100 Killarney Dr, Greenville, IL 62246

This workshop is open to all families who are enrolled in PRIDE training to become foster families as well as all current foster families.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DZzNf_0c8coZ0v00

Mojo Universe at Bretz Wildlife Lodge & Winery

Carlyle, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 15469 IL-127, Carlyle, IL

Mojo Universe 4 piece band makes a return visit to Bretz Wildlife Winery come out for some good food, drinks, wine, the band will be outside in the covered pavillion, there is a nice indoor...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vandalia News Watch

Vandalia News Watch

Vandalia, IL
With Vandalia News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

