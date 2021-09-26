Coming soon: Lexington events

(LEXINGTON, OK) Lexington is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lexington:

Be The Person You Want To Attract, Overcome Social Anxiety - Norman Norman, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Norman, OK 73019

5-day workshop designed to teach you how to become the person you want to attract in your life and overcome your social anxiety.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Norman, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Norman, OK 73019

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Christmas Market at the Farm 2021 Norman, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 4091 East Franklin Road, Norman, OK 73026

Christmas shopping from local vendors at your favorite local Christmas tree farm! We'll have food trucks, live entertainment & pet adoption!

Live Music “Coyette & the Haywire Band” Wanette, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Live Music “Coyette & the Haywire Band” at 44179 Drummond Rd, Wanette, OK 74878-5704, United States on Sat Sep 25 2021 at 09:00 pm to Sun Sep 26 2021 at 12:00 am

Evergreen Academy Info Night Noble, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 West Chestnut Street, Noble, OK 73068

This is unlike ANY other school tour you have experienced. Come learn about what makes this school a magical place for children to learn.