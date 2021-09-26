CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, OK

Coming soon: Lexington events

Lexington News Watch
Lexington News Watch
 5 days ago

(LEXINGTON, OK) Lexington is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lexington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FiwKJ_0c8coY8C00

Be The Person You Want To Attract, Overcome Social Anxiety - Norman

Norman, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Norman, OK 73019

5-day workshop designed to teach you how to become the person you want to attract in your life and overcome your social anxiety.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pRhYk_0c8coY8C00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Norman, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Norman, OK 73019

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36rN2E_0c8coY8C00

Christmas Market at the Farm 2021

Norman, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 4091 East Franklin Road, Norman, OK 73026

Christmas shopping from local vendors at your favorite local Christmas tree farm! We'll have food trucks, live entertainment & pet adoption!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KQlK3_0c8coY8C00

Live Music “Coyette & the Haywire Band”

Wanette, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Live Music “Coyette & the Haywire Band” at 44179 Drummond Rd, Wanette, OK 74878-5704, United States on Sat Sep 25 2021 at 09:00 pm to Sun Sep 26 2021 at 12:00 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l2I2t_0c8coY8C00

Evergreen Academy Info Night

Noble, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 West Chestnut Street, Noble, OK 73068

This is unlike ANY other school tour you have experienced. Come learn about what makes this school a magical place for children to learn.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norman, OK
Government
City
Lexington, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Noble, OK
City
Norman, OK
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Live Events#Make Yourself#Standup Comedy#Zoom
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lexington News Watch

Lexington News Watch

Lexington, OK
23
Followers
233
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lexington News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy