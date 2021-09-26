Mansfield calendar: Coming events

(MANSFIELD, LA) Live events are lining up on the Mansfield calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mansfield:

Law Enforcement Shotgun Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 15639 Louisiana 1, Shreveport, LA 71115

This is a two day course designed to teach law enforcement patrol officers how to effectively employ the 12 ga. Shotgun.

Captain Shreve High School Reunion 1990 and 1991 Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1000 Stewart Drive, Shreveport, LA 71106

Let's Get It On. $65 Dollars per Guest to include Venue, Food, and DJ. Cash Bar.

Byrd Class of 1970 50th Reunion Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1111 Academy Drive, Shreveport, LA 71115

Join us for our 50th Reunion in Shreveport! Date: October 15 & 16; 2021 Friday party (5pm-8pm) Saturday party (6pm-10pm)

NCCER ICTP Training Mansfield, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 523 Oxford Road, Mansfield, LA 71052

The ICTP, required by NCCER to teach its curriculum, is twenty-four (24) instructional hours delivered in an intense sixteen (16).