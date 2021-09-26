CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mansfield, LA

Mansfield calendar: Coming events

Mansfield Updates
Mansfield Updates
 5 days ago

(MANSFIELD, LA) Live events are lining up on the Mansfield calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mansfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o3a3r_0c8coXFT00

Law Enforcement Shotgun

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 15639 Louisiana 1, Shreveport, LA 71115

This is a two day course designed to teach law enforcement patrol officers how to effectively employ the 12 ga. Shotgun.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tNC5a_0c8coXFT00

Captain Shreve High School Reunion 1990 and 1991

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1000 Stewart Drive, Shreveport, LA 71106

Let's Get It On. $65 Dollars per Guest to include Venue, Food, and DJ. Cash Bar.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05jJaC_0c8coXFT00

Byrd Class of 1970 50th Reunion

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1111 Academy Drive, Shreveport, LA 71115

Join us for our 50th Reunion in Shreveport! Date: October 15 & 16; 2021 Friday party (5pm-8pm) Saturday party (6pm-10pm)

Learn More

NCCER ICTP Training

Mansfield, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 523 Oxford Road, Mansfield, LA 71052

The ICTP, required by NCCER to teach its curriculum, is twenty-four (24) instructional hours delivered in an intense sixteen (16).

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mansfield, LA
City
Shreveport, LA
State
Louisiana State
Mansfield, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Live Events#La 71106#Venue Food#La 71115 Join#Nccer
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mansfield Updates

Mansfield Updates

Mansfield, LA
44
Followers
212
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mansfield Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy