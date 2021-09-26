Homer calendar: Coming events

(HOMER, LA) Live events are coming to Homer.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Homer area:

Wednesday night meal Minden, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 903 Broadway St, Minden, LA

Join with members of the faith community to share a meal together.

Farmerville Farmers Market Farmerville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 308 Thomas St, Farmerville, LA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Saturday, 8:00am - 4:00pm Location: 407 South Main Street, Farmerville, LA 71241.

AHSAA Girls Varsity Volleyball @ MOCHS Athens, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 15349 LA-9, Athens, LA

The Mount Olive Christian (Athens, LA) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Alexandria HomeSchool Arts & Athletics (Pineville, LA) on Tuesday, September 28 @ 5:30p.

Legacy Brunch Ruston, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 910 North Trenton Street, Ruston, LA 71270

The Legacy Brunch is an event designed to help bring more exposure to young aspiring artists.

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 403 Main Street, Grambling, LA 71245

Reserved parking on Mama Fi's lot for the Grambling Football vs. Alabama A&M University Bulldogs Football