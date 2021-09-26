CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshville, NC

Marshville calendar: Events coming up

Marshville Daily
Marshville Daily
 5 days ago

(MARSHVILLE, NC) Marshville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marshville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0znh5u_0c8coVU100

Game Night @ Home Brew

Monroe, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 215 S Main St, Monroe, NC

Game night Thursday anyone? Home Brew is looking to host game night's on Thursday's whether it's chess, D&D, UNO, Connect 4, or any other game so if you're looking for a place to compete in board...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z83LS_0c8coVU100

Home School Day 2021!

Monroe, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 3718 Plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, NC

Annual Home School Day! $9.50 per person. Includes a take home item for kids and the corn maze. Structured and Educational! 10 am - 12:30 pm. Theme is "Where Does Milk Come From". Bring a picnic...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10UymJ_0c8coVU100

Pack 97 Cub Scouts Info Session

Monroe, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 5200 Rogers Rd, Monroe, NC

Come and Learn about the Fun, Camping, and Values of being a Cub Scout! Also check out other

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aw740_0c8coVU100

Forest Hills Girls JV Volleyball @ Monroe

Monroe, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 1 High School Dr, Monroe, NC

The Monroe (NC) JV volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Forest Hills (Marshville, NC) on Tuesday, September 28 @ 4:30p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nH72Q_0c8coVU100

Huracanes del Norte, Rancho El Aguaje, Revancha Norteña y Arkangel Musical en Wingate, NC

Wingate, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1916 McIntyre Rd, Wingate, NC

Nos vemos este 26 de septiembre con la música en vivo de Huracanes del Norte, Rancho El Aguaje, Revancha Norteña y Arkangel Musical. ? Boletos disponibles https://bit.ly/3hD0xXg ? Domingo, 26...

Marshville Daily

Marshville Daily

Marshville, NC
ABOUT

With Marshville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

