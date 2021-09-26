Sandersville calendar: Events coming up

(SANDERSVILLE, GA) Sandersville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sandersville:

Piano Studio Recital: Jazz Inspired Milledgeville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 231 W Hancock St, Milledgeville, GA

Sunday, Sept. 26 Georgia College will hold a Piano Studio Recital, “Jazz Inspired,” at 3 p.m. in Magnolia Ballroom at the Student Activities Center. Dr. Owen Lovell will lead students from the...

TBCM 2021 Turkey Bowl Milledgeville, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 829 Stembridge Road Southeast, Milledgeville, GA 31061

Join us for our 3rd annual Turkey Bowl: football, cornhole, food, and more fun available for our game day celebration.

2021 Fall/Winter Consignment Sale Milledgeville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 107 GA-49, Milledgeville, GA

Consigning with safety guidelines in place! *COVID-19 safety guidelines will apply* Time to do some fall cleaning and exchanging one size wardrobe for the next! Follow the link to learn how to...

RAM Free Clinic - Louisville, GA Louisville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1157 Warrior Trail, Louisville, GA

RAM Free Clinic - Louisville, GA is on Facebook. To connect with RAM Free Clinic - Louisville, GA, join Facebook today.

Now Showing at Martin Movie House Dublin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 314 Academy Ave, Dublin, GA

Make a date for what is Now Showing at Martin Movie House in Dublin, GA! Take in a show as Downtown […]