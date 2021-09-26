CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sandersville, GA

Sandersville calendar: Events coming up

Sandersville Journal
Sandersville Journal
 5 days ago

(SANDERSVILLE, GA) Sandersville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sandersville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dhmln_0c8coUbI00

Piano Studio Recital: Jazz Inspired

Milledgeville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 231 W Hancock St, Milledgeville, GA

Sunday, Sept. 26 Georgia College will hold a Piano Studio Recital, “Jazz Inspired,” at 3 p.m. in Magnolia Ballroom at the Student Activities Center. Dr. Owen Lovell will lead students from the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M9lMm_0c8coUbI00

TBCM 2021 Turkey Bowl

Milledgeville, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 829 Stembridge Road Southeast, Milledgeville, GA 31061

Join us for our 3rd annual Turkey Bowl: football, cornhole, food, and more fun available for our game day celebration.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oCFqc_0c8coUbI00

2021 Fall/Winter Consignment Sale

Milledgeville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 107 GA-49, Milledgeville, GA

Consigning with safety guidelines in place! *COVID-19 safety guidelines will apply* Time to do some fall cleaning and exchanging one size wardrobe for the next! Follow the link to learn how to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cc3fY_0c8coUbI00

RAM Free Clinic - Louisville, GA

Louisville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1157 Warrior Trail, Louisville, GA

RAM Free Clinic - Louisville, GA is on Facebook. To connect with RAM Free Clinic - Louisville, GA, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kI8SK_0c8coUbI00

Now Showing at Martin Movie House

Dublin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 314 Academy Ave, Dublin, GA

Make a date for what is Now Showing at Martin Movie House in Dublin, GA! Take in a show as Downtown […]

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sandersville, GA
City
Dublin, GA
City
Louisville, GA
Sandersville, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Milledgeville, GA
Government
City
Milledgeville, GA
Local
Georgia Government
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia College#Live Events#Ga 31061#Ga Consigning#Martin Movie House
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sandersville Journal

Sandersville Journal

Sandersville, GA
58
Followers
189
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sandersville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy