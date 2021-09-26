CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magee, MS

Live events on the horizon in Magee

 5 days ago

(MAGEE, MS) Magee has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Magee:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aRfJa_0c8coRx700

Art and Friends

Brandon, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1000 Municipal Dr, Brandon, MS

10:30 - 12:30 Art Instruction - 4 week series on Pallette Knife Painting. Supplies needed: Canvas, Acrylic Paint, Pallette Knife

Book Club

Brandon, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1000 Municipal Dr, Brandon, MS

Book Club at Brandon Senior Center, 1000 Municipal Drive, Brandon, MS 39042, Brandon, United States on Thu Sep 30 2021 at 02:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JV65c_0c8coRx700

Legacy of Life Youngevity Communities Brandon Mississippi

Brandon, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 140 Old, US-80, Brandon, MS

Weekly, weather permitting/holidays, sharing the opportunity that YGY offers with highlights of products that differ weekly, requested by locals. 1 hour with training following daily. FREE EVENT...

Beading Beauties

Brandon, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1000 Municipal Dr, Brandon, MS

Beading Beauties at Brandon Senior Center, 1000 Municipal Drive, Brandon, MS 39042, Brandon, United States on Thu Sep 30 2021 at 01:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04pooz_0c8coRx700

Glass Menagerie Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021

Brandon, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 103 Black St, Brandon, MS

All sales are final.Please be aware that there is more traffic in the Downtown Brandon area. Please plan accordingly. Doors will open at 6:45. Masks are required in the building.

Magee, MS
