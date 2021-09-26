Wiggins calendar: Coming events
These events are coming up in the Wiggins area:
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 62 Talowah Road, Lumberton, MS 39455
45 minutes of kangaroo yoga followed by hands on animal interactions and adult beverages!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: Gulfport, MS ServSafe® Certification, Gulfport, MS 39503
This is an In-Person Hybrid ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course. Registration closes 7 days prior to the course or exam date.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 AM
The @StoryTIme Crew at Purvis Public Library will be hosting a fall-themed storytime at the Purvis Park!
Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:00 AM
Address: 6433 U.S. 11, Lumberton, MS 39455
Join us at the 2022 Gulf States Conference Camp Meeting at Bass Memorial Academy and run, jog, or walk for education!
Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Address: 118 College Drive, Hattiesburg, MS 39406
SMAC presents Game Night on November 9th at 7pm in the Union Lobby.
