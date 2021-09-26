CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiggins, MS

Wiggins calendar: Coming events

 5 days ago

(WIGGINS, MS) Wiggins is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wiggins area:

Safari Tails Kangaroo Yoga

Lumberton, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 62 Talowah Road, Lumberton, MS 39455

45 minutes of kangaroo yoga followed by hands on animal interactions and adult beverages!

Gulfport, MS ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course

Gulfport, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Gulfport, MS ServSafe® Certification, Gulfport, MS 39503

This is an In-Person Hybrid ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course. Registration closes 7 days prior to the course or exam date.

Fall StoryTime in the Park

Purvis, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 AM

The @StoryTIme Crew at Purvis Public Library will be hosting a fall-themed storytime at the Purvis Park!

Lest We Forget 5K & Fun Run

Lumberton, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 6433 U.S. 11, Lumberton, MS 39455

Join us at the 2022 Gulf States Conference Camp Meeting at Bass Memorial Academy and run, jog, or walk for education!

SMAC Game Night

Hattiesburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 118 College Drive, Hattiesburg, MS 39406

SMAC presents Game Night on November 9th at 7pm in the Union Lobby.

NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
