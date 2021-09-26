Wiggins calendar: Coming events

(WIGGINS, MS) Wiggins is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wiggins area:

Safari Tails Kangaroo Yoga Lumberton, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 62 Talowah Road, Lumberton, MS 39455

45 minutes of kangaroo yoga followed by hands on animal interactions and adult beverages!

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Gulfport, MS ServSafe® Certification, Gulfport, MS 39503

This is an In-Person Hybrid ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course. Registration closes 7 days prior to the course or exam date.

Fall StoryTime in the Park Purvis, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 AM

The @StoryTIme Crew at Purvis Public Library will be hosting a fall-themed storytime at the Purvis Park!

Lest We Forget 5K & Fun Run Lumberton, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 6433 U.S. 11, Lumberton, MS 39455

Join us at the 2022 Gulf States Conference Camp Meeting at Bass Memorial Academy and run, jog, or walk for education!

SMAC Game Night Hattiesburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 118 College Drive, Hattiesburg, MS 39406

SMAC presents Game Night on November 9th at 7pm in the Union Lobby.