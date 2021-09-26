CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, NC

Live events on the horizon in Windsor

Windsor Today
Windsor Today
 5 days ago

(WINDSOR, NC) Live events are lining up on the Windsor calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Windsor:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01YWIq_0c8coPBf00

Administration of Medication in Child Care *2 Part Series*

Windsor, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 126 East Granville St, Windsor, NC 27983

PART ONE of Medication Administration Training-Oct 18 at Bertie AACF Office PART TWO-October 25 at Bertie AACF Office

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R0s8P_0c8coPBf00

75th Chowan County Regional Fair

Edenton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1317 W Queen St, Edenton, NC

Return of Family Fun at the Chowan County Regional Fair. Please check out our website at www.ChowanFair.com for all details for daily activities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VTnMY_0c8coPBf00

Story time @ MML

Williamston, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 200 N Smithwick St, Williamston, NC

Story time for toddlers and preschoolers. Story time includes books, stories, music, crafts, and other adventures in reading. This event is free to the public. All children must be accompanied by...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26BORA_0c8coPBf00

Edenton Farmers Market

Edenton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 200 N Broad St, Edenton, NC

Season: Year Round Market Hours: April - November, 2021Wednesdays, 3pm - 6pm Location:200 North Broad Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D9XQZ_0c8coPBf00

RHS Home Conference #1

Williamston, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 RHS Home Conference #1, hosted by Riverside (1A) in Williamston NC. Starting Tuesday, September 28th.

