Avon, CO

Avon events coming soon

Avon News Beat
Avon News Beat
 5 days ago

(AVON, CO) Live events are lining up on the Avon calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Avon area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SavqY_0c8coOYA00

40 Days to Personal Revolution: Connection & Harmony

Avon, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:15 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 101 Fawcett Rd, Avon, CO

Join us this fall for 40 Days to Personal Revolution! We will engage in the practices and principles of Baptiste methodology with yoga, meditation, personal inquiry, and mindful eating to connect...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mZ7ED_0c8coOYA00

Hikes for Change

Avon, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 210 Beaver Creek Plaza, Beaver Creek, CO 81620

The leaves are changing and so can the stigmas around mental health. Join SURO for a hike and chat in Beaver Creek!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dVQQi_0c8coOYA00

Magic with Dan Fleshman

Avon, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 15 W Thomas Pl, Avon, CO

Table-Side Magic Our in-house magician, Dan Fleshman is a crowd pleaser regardless of age! A definite don’t miss experience, come by and catch our magic in action. You won’t believe your eyes! See...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ynnJh_0c8coOYA00

Nature Tykes

Avon, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 318 Walking Mountains Ln, Avon, CO

Introduce your child to the natural world and nurture their sense of wonder as you explore woods, meadows, and wildflowers. Topics vary weekly. Designed for 6- to 35-month-old children and their...

Live Music with Chuck Grossman

Avon, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 15 W Thomas Pl, Avon, CO

Apres Live Music on the Patio All Summer Long! Chuck Grossman is a seasoned entertainer born and raised in Colorado. With great energy and talent, Chuck is a versatile fingerstyle...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Avon News Beat

Avon News Beat

Avon, CO
ABOUT

With Avon News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

