Romeo, MI

Romeo events calendar

Romeo News Watch
Romeo News Watch
 5 days ago

(ROMEO, MI) Romeo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Romeo area:

Oktoberfest

Washington Township, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 57695 Van Dyke Ave, Washington, MI

Join us for an authentic German Oktoberfest celebration! Friday, Sep 17th - Sunday, October 3rd Enjoy delicious German food specials to go along with a variety of German beers on tap. Prost!

Autumn Hike in Johnathan Woods

Dryden, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 3854 Crawford Rd, Dryden, MI

Please register online for all programs. The cool, crisp days of autumn are upon us. Take a walk through Jonathan Woods with one of our naturalists and welcome in the season. We will meet at the...

End of Season Showacse Summer 2021

Romeo, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 120 S Main St, Romeo, MI

Come check out our End of Season Showcase for our Summer 2021 Season! Come supports your young rockers and stay to support all the other students performing as well! Tickets are sold at the door...

Mid-Week Mixed Retreat

Washington Township, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 48094, 62460 Mt Vernon Rd, Washington, MI

Join this mid-week, mixed-gender retreat hosted by the Detroit-area Secular Franciscan Fraternities. On this weekend we invite you to let go – let God. God is here right now and present. What...

Archangel Michael Empowerment

Leonard, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 808 Rochester Road, Leonard, MI 48367

Powerful Spiritual Clearing and Empowerment, You are ready for something strong for breakthrough, healing, Insight. 248.721.7094

