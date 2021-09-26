Live events La Grange — what’s coming up
(LA GRANGE, TX) Live events are coming to La Grange.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in La Grange:
Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Address: 285 State Highway 95, Smithville, TX 78957
Bastrop County major show livestock exhibitor’s orders for: Major market barrows and breeding gilts showing at the Texas Spring Major Lives
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 255 Svoboda Lane, ## 134, La Grange, TX 78945
Join the discussion on workforce development efforts in Fayette County.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: Vista Ranch Road, Smithville, TX 78957
This one-day Nature Photography 101 Workshop 2021 is perfect for intermediate & beginning photographers wanting to strengthen their skills.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:15 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:15 AM
Address: 206 W Mill St, Round Top, TX
Tuesdays & Thursdays 5:15 AM - 6:15 AM *Free Program* For more information contact: Emily Siemsglusz esiemsglusz@gmail.com
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 578 Farm to Market Road 153, Smithville, TX 78957
CAUTION: A zombie outbreak has hit this park east of Austin, as cyclists and runners are set for a Dirty Duathlon. Enter at your own risk.
