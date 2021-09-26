Live events La Grange — what’s coming up

(LA GRANGE, TX) Live events are coming to La Grange.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in La Grange:

21-22 Bastrop County Major Swine Validation Smithville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 285 State Highway 95, Smithville, TX 78957

Bastrop County major show livestock exhibitor’s orders for: Major market barrows and breeding gilts showing at the Texas Spring Major Lives

Fayette County Workforce Matters Coalition Meeting La Grange, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 255 Svoboda Lane, ## 134, La Grange, TX 78945

Join the discussion on workforce development efforts in Fayette County.

Nature Photography 101 ~ Workshop in Central Texas Smithville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Vista Ranch Road, Smithville, TX 78957

This one-day Nature Photography 101 Workshop 2021 is perfect for intermediate & beginning photographers wanting to strengthen their skills.

Community Fitness Group Round Top, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:15 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:15 AM

Address: 206 W Mill St, Round Top, TX

Tuesdays & Thursdays 5:15 AM - 6:15 AM *Free Program* For more information contact: Emily Siemsglusz esiemsglusz@gmail.com

Du of the Dead Duathlon Smithville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 578 Farm to Market Road 153, Smithville, TX 78957

CAUTION: A zombie outbreak has hit this park east of Austin, as cyclists and runners are set for a Dirty Duathlon. Enter at your own risk.