La Grange, TX

Live events La Grange — what’s coming up

 5 days ago

(LA GRANGE, TX) Live events are coming to La Grange.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in La Grange:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cOVxX_0c8coLtz00

21-22 Bastrop County Major Swine Validation

Smithville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 285 State Highway 95, Smithville, TX 78957

Bastrop County major show livestock exhibitor’s orders for: Major market barrows and breeding gilts showing at the Texas Spring Major Lives

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nM4xz_0c8coLtz00

Fayette County Workforce Matters Coalition Meeting

La Grange, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 255 Svoboda Lane, ## 134, La Grange, TX 78945

Join the discussion on workforce development efforts in Fayette County.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MS7Lq_0c8coLtz00

Nature Photography 101 ~ Workshop in Central Texas

Smithville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Vista Ranch Road, Smithville, TX 78957

This one-day Nature Photography 101 Workshop 2021 is perfect for intermediate & beginning photographers wanting to strengthen their skills.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23f9t6_0c8coLtz00

Community Fitness Group

Round Top, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:15 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:15 AM

Address: 206 W Mill St, Round Top, TX

Tuesdays & Thursdays 5:15 AM - 6:15 AM *Free Program* For more information contact: Emily Siemsglusz esiemsglusz@gmail.com

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oHfdC_0c8coLtz00

Du of the Dead Duathlon

Smithville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 578 Farm to Market Road 153, Smithville, TX 78957

CAUTION: A zombie outbreak has hit this park east of Austin, as cyclists and runners are set for a Dirty Duathlon. Enter at your own risk.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

La Grange Voice

La Grange Voice

La Grange, TX
ABOUT

With La Grange Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

