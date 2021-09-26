CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailey, ID

Events on the Hailey calendar

 5 days ago

(HAILEY, ID) Live events are coming to Hailey.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hailey area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vLY7f_0c8coK1G00

Silver Cup 2022

Sun Valley, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jan 01, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 10:00 PM

Address: 1 Sun Valley Road, Sun Valley, ID 83353

The Silver Cup is a fun group gathering for friendly ski competition, held every other year at different ski resorts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AExmt_0c8coK1G00

The Heart-Mind Science of Wellbeing: Creating Health Amidst a Pandemic

Ketchum, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 131 Sun Valley Rd, Ketchum, ID

Sri Preethaji will equip you with navigational tools to help you create wellbeing through these pandemic times About this Event The Heart-Mind Science of Wellbeing: Creating Health Amidst a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RsESd_0c8coK1G00

"Chasing Childhood" presented by The Youth Generosity Project

Ketchum, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 120 Main St S, Ketchum, ID

Join The Youth Generosity Project for a screening of the new film, Chasing Childhood. About this Event Chasing Childhood is a feature length documentary that explores a phenomenon affecting kids...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uwxgp_0c8coK1G00

Exhibition Tours

Ketchum, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 191 5th St E, Ketchum, ID

Art is intriguing. Each piece presents more than initially meets the eye. Experiencing art with people who can provide context and help answer questions is a great way to learn more and enjoy an...

FREE EVENING EXHIBITION TOUR: Untrammeled: At Wilderness’ Edge

Ketchum, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:45 PM

Address: 191 5th St E, Ketchum, ID

Enjoy a glass of wine as you tour the exhibition with The Museum’s curators. Featuring artwork by four nationally known artists including two new commissioned projects, Untrammeled considers the...

