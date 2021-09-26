Events on the Hailey calendar

(HAILEY, ID) Live events are coming to Hailey.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hailey area:

Silver Cup 2022 Sun Valley, ID

Starts at: Wed Jan 01, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 10:00 PM

Address: 1 Sun Valley Road, Sun Valley, ID 83353

The Silver Cup is a fun group gathering for friendly ski competition, held every other year at different ski resorts

The Heart-Mind Science of Wellbeing: Creating Health Amidst a Pandemic Ketchum, ID

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 131 Sun Valley Rd, Ketchum, ID

Sri Preethaji will equip you with navigational tools to help you create wellbeing through these pandemic times About this Event The Heart-Mind Science of Wellbeing: Creating Health Amidst a...

"Chasing Childhood" presented by The Youth Generosity Project Ketchum, ID

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 120 Main St S, Ketchum, ID

Join The Youth Generosity Project for a screening of the new film, Chasing Childhood. About this Event Chasing Childhood is a feature length documentary that explores a phenomenon affecting kids...

Exhibition Tours Ketchum, ID

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 191 5th St E, Ketchum, ID

Art is intriguing. Each piece presents more than initially meets the eye. Experiencing art with people who can provide context and help answer questions is a great way to learn more and enjoy an...

FREE EVENING EXHIBITION TOUR: Untrammeled: At Wilderness' Edge Ketchum, ID

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:45 PM

Address: 191 5th St E, Ketchum, ID

Enjoy a glass of wine as you tour the exhibition with The Museum’s curators. Featuring artwork by four nationally known artists including two new commissioned projects, Untrammeled considers the...