Live events coming up in Shallotte

(SHALLOTTE, NC) Live events are lining up on the Shallotte calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Shallotte:

8th Annual Client Appreciation Party! Sunset Beach, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 310 Sunset Blvd N, Sunset Beach, NC

8th Annual Client Appreciation Month at Eagle Realty has arrived! If you have bought or sold property with us, contact your agent or head to www.EagleLovesYou.com for all the details!

Drum Circle on the Beach! Sunset Beach, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 101 W Main St, Sunset Beach, NC

How to find us Walk straight through the large public Gazebo beside pier area parking lots, walk all the way down the boardwalk, then come out onto the sand, we are gathered ON THE BEACH, left...

PASEO MÁGICO A 7 PICOS - NAVACERRADA (MADRID) Shallotte, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 3 Calle Dos Castillas, 28470 Cercedilla

Ven con nosotros a dar un Paseo Mágico y conectar con la Magia de la Naturaleza.

VIP Petcare at Petsense Shallotte, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 110 Shallotte Crossing Pkwy., Shallotte, NC 28470

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Cornhole Tournament at Planet Fun! Anyone can play! Shallotte, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 349 Whiteville Rd NW, Shallotte, NC

We rent and sell custom cornhole boards in the North Myrtle Beach area. We also hold tournaments throughout the week. Check out our website for more info: www.kylescornhole.com