Camden, TN

Camden calendar: Events coming up

Camden Voice
Camden Voice
 5 days ago

(CAMDEN, TN) Camden has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Camden area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M3L1A_0c8coIFo00

Deacons' Meeting

Lexington, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 672 Law Rd, Lexington, TN

Our pastor and deacons will meet to discuss church ministries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GXTCn_0c8coIFo00

#TalonsOutLIVE

Atwood, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 26 Broad St, Atwood, TN

September 29 Talons Out LIVE presented by Rogers Hydrant Service 6:30pm - AT Kristi's Camo Cafe & Grill - Atwood, TN 4 Ways to Listen/Watch LIVE 1. www.WarEagleRadio.com 2. MixLR Smartphone App 3...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EaTfY_0c8coIFo00

Ladies Bible Study

Camden, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 1285 US-70, Camden, TN

A weekly Ladies Bible Study is held each Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. Share on Facebook Tweet Follow us Share Share Share Share Share

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24AWyh_0c8coIFo00

Full Throttle Moonshine Tasting

Lexington, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 Blankenship St, Lexington, TN

Come on down and taste some Full Throttle Moonshine. 7 pm Sept 29th. This event is open to members and qualified guest only.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U9agm_0c8coIFo00

Breakers Marina presents Sam Williams with special guest Bobby Tomberlin

Buchanan, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 526 Shamrock Road, Buchanan, TN 38222

Paris, Tennessee native, Sam Williams performing his new album from Universal Music called Glass House Children with guest Bobby Tomberlin

