Richland Center, WI

Live events on the horizon in Richland Center

Richland Center Voice
Richland Center Voice
 5 days ago

(RICHLAND CENTER, WI) Richland Center has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Richland Center:

Morning Chores & Tour

La Valle, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:30 PM

As part of the 5th Annual Hill & Valley Exploration tour we are inviting the public to come join us for morning chores. Walk along and meet the animals while we feed, water, and move them. Learn...

Wild Prairie Gourds Exhibit & Ancestra Performances at Ernest Hupeden's Painted Forest

Wonewoc, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: Painted Forest Dr, Wonewoc, WI

Please join us for a FREE Fall Event at Ernest Hupeden's Painted Forest in Valton in conjunction with the 2021 Hill and Valley Tour! We'll be featuring an exhibit of Wild Prairie Gourds presented...

Gays Mills Apple Festival

Gays Mills, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

The annual apple festival celebrating the Gays Mills apple harvest with parades, carnivals, arts and crafts, flea markets, music, dancing, fun run/walk, food and festivities. APPLE FESTIVAL 2020...

Alzheimer's & Dementia Walk in Richland County

Richland Center, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1200 US-14, Richland Center, WI

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia Walk is a local event that recognizes people impacted by dementia and raises funds for ADAW programs and services. The walks are family-friendly and open to all ...

Hot Air Balloon Glow with Nifty Gadget!

La Valle, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: E3418 E Harris Rd, La Valle, WI

COMING SOON!! We are having a Hot Air Balloon Glow! John Starling organized this wonderful event with us! It is going to be during the week between the Hill and Valley Exploration Tour Weekends ...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Richland Center Voice

Richland Center Voice

Richland Center, WI
