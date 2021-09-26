West Branch events calendar

(WEST BRANCH, MI) Live events are lining up on the West Branch calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in West Branch:

G's Tip Night West Branch, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 W Houghton Ave, West Branch, MI

Great food, good company, nice night to learn more about the rescue and help us make money to continue to care for the animals in our care and plan for the future.

Commercial Drivers License (CDL) Class A Roscommon, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 10775 N St Helen Rd, Roscommon, MI

The 3 WEEK program prepares students to take the CDL license examination and apply for one of the many jobs available as a commercial driver. After employment, students should expect one to three...

DayTripper DELUXE! Roscommon, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: Conservation Dr, Roscommon, MI

Included in the price: all meals/snacks/teas/coffee and creativity/mindfulness workshops Thursday through Sunday as well as: free gift, guided nature walks, boating, bonfire, etc. (massage...

Family Tree: A Forest Health Education Event Roscommon, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: Conservation Dr, Roscommon, MI

Join us for an inclusive weekend education event where you can learn from all about forests and forest health from DNR experts. Learn how forests are cared for and maintained by DNR foresters, and...

Roscommon Mattress Fundraiser Sale Roscommon, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 299 W Sunset Dr, Roscommon, MI

Come get a better night's sleep AND support Roscommon Schools with their 2nd ANNUAL mattress fundraiser. We carry great name brands like Simmons Beautyrest, Malouf, Therapedic, and Tranquility...