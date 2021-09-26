Live events on the horizon in Chinle

(CHINLE, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Chinle calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Chinle:

Fall Ball Classic Youth Clinic Fort Defiance, AZ

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: Navajo Route 12, Fort Defiance, AZ 86504

Arizona Preps is hosting a youth basketball clinic before the Fall Ball Showcase. 2 sessions 3rd-5th grade and 6th-8th grade.

Fort Defiance Colonial Days Exhibition Fort Defiance, AZ

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Come out and celebrate the lifeways of the 18th century at Fort Defiance. We will have re-enactors showing off different skills on both Saturday and Sunday. Also, come and see Fort Defiance and...

Chinle Chapter Regular Meeting Chinle, AZ

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: Chapter House, Chinle, AZ

Chapter meeting teleconference, call the chapter for more info. 928-674-2052



Gospel backpacks for fatherless boys Fort Defiance, AZ

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 PM

FORT DEFIANCE – Mentor Me Ministry will be giving fatherless boys free gospel backpacks on Sept. 29 at the Fort Defiance Bible Church (610 Kit Carson Dr.) from 4-5:30 p.m. Backpacks include...