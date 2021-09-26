Muskegon Heights calendar: Events coming up
(MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI) Live events are coming to Muskegon Heights.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Muskegon Heights:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM
Address: 920 East Summit Avenue, Muskegon, MI 49444
Come join us for a spooktacular night! Movie Ticket, Medium Pop, Medium Popcorn, Trunk-Or-Treat, Costume Contest, Games, & more included
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 6571 Airline Rd, Fruitport, MI
Join us as we wrap our summer concert series as we welcome the Barefoot Gypsies back to the yard! Unwind with a drink, some hometown BBQ, and a few of your
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 27 East Clay Avenue, Muskegon, MI 49442
Disability Network West Michigan is seeking volunteers for our numerous programs. Join our Open House to learn more about the opportunities.
Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 06:00 PM
Address: 1531 West Sherman Boulevard, Muskegon, MI 49441
April Macie is currently starring in the Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready Comedy Special on Netflix. Last Comic Standing Finalist!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 80 West Southern Avenue, Muskegon, MI 49441
MHS Class of 1996 is honoring the graduates who received their wings by observing a moment of silence during the homecoming game.
