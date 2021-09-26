Muskegon Heights calendar: Events coming up

(MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI) Live events are coming to Muskegon Heights.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Muskegon Heights:

Spooktacular Night Out with BBBSL at Getty Drive-In Muskegon, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 920 East Summit Avenue, Muskegon, MI 49444

Come join us for a spooktacular night! Movie Ticket, Medium Pop, Medium Popcorn, Trunk-Or-Treat, Costume Contest, Games, & more included

Sunday Funday - Barefoot Gypsies / Savage Hog BBQ Fruitport Charter Twp, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 6571 Airline Rd, Fruitport, MI

Join us as we wrap our summer concert series as we welcome the Barefoot Gypsies back to the yard! Unwind with a drink, some hometown BBQ, and a few of your

Disability Network Volunteer Open House Muskegon, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 27 East Clay Avenue, Muskegon, MI 49442

Disability Network West Michigan is seeking volunteers for our numerous programs. Join our Open House to learn more about the opportunities.

April Macie Live at Back Alley Comedy Club Muskegon, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 06:00 PM

Address: 1531 West Sherman Boulevard, Muskegon, MI 49441

April Macie is currently starring in the Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready Comedy Special on Netflix. Last Comic Standing Finalist!

2021 MHS Homecoming Shirts Muskegon, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 80 West Southern Avenue, Muskegon, MI 49441

MHS Class of 1996 is honoring the graduates who received their wings by observing a moment of silence during the homecoming game.