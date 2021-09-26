CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, OR

Newport calendar: Coming events

Newport Journal
 5 days ago

(NEWPORT, OR) Live events are lining up on the Newport calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Newport area:

EXHIBIT: Schnitzer Print Making Exhibit

Lincoln City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 540 NE Hwy 101, Lincoln City, OR

This exhibit will open with an online gallery tour on Friday, Sept. 10. It will be open to the public from 10-4, Thursday-Sunday (and by appointment) through Oct. 4. The annual Jordan Schnitzer...

Breast Cancer Awareness Night

Newport, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 322 NE Eads St, Newport, OR

Help us kick off our 4th annual Breast Cancer Awareness Night @ NHS on September 30th during our home game against Stayton! 🏐 The theme is: PINK OUT 🎀 So wear your favorite pink attire! For our...

Business Conference

Lincoln City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 4009 SW Hwy 101, Lincoln City, OR

Learn from the experts on branding, social media and strategic business strategies. Ask questions from our Tourism leaders from Oregon Coast Visitor Association(OCVA), Oregon Restaurant Lodging...

Job Fair

Lincoln City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 1777 NW 44th St, Lincoln City, OR

Are you the kind of person who gets along with everybody? Do you smile most of the time, and mean it? Are you proud of a job well done? If you are, Chinook Winds Casino Resort is looking for...

Campaign Kick-off: Ashland

Newport, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Address: 2510 NE Big Creek Rd, Newport, OR

Join Casey Kulla as he kicks off his 2022 campaign for Governor! He’ll be visiting many communities in Oregon this early fall. These outdoor, masked events will be opportunities to meet Casey in...

