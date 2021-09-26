What’s up Monroeville: Local events calendar

(MONROEVILLE, AL) Live events are lining up on the Monroeville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Monroeville:

Tail Chaser 5K Run/Walk Monroeville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 181 East Claiborne Street, Monroeville, AL 36460

5K Run/Walk through historical Monroeville, AL to benefit the Monroe County Animal Shelter.

Alex-Zsolt Ministries Jackson, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 214 College Ave, Jackson, AL

Music that Ministers!! Alex will be sharing a blended service of worship song and hymns. Come and worship with us!! Visit www.pianocreations.com

Atmore Farmers Market Atmore, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 5080 Jack Springs Rd, Atmore, AL

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 7AM - 5PM Location: 201 East Louisville Avenue