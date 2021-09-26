CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroeville, AL

What’s up Monroeville: Local events calendar

Monroeville News Beat
Monroeville News Beat
 5 days ago

(MONROEVILLE, AL) Live events are lining up on the Monroeville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Monroeville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VdZUy_0c8cnckR00

Tail Chaser 5K Run/Walk

Monroeville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 181 East Claiborne Street, Monroeville, AL 36460

5K Run/Walk through historical Monroeville, AL to benefit the Monroe County Animal Shelter.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PjAq3_0c8cnckR00

Alex-Zsolt Ministries

Jackson, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 214 College Ave, Jackson, AL

Music that Ministers!! Alex will be sharing a blended service of worship song and hymns. Come and worship with us!! Visit www.pianocreations.com

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12HYl8_0c8cnckR00

Atmore Farmers Market

Atmore, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 5080 Jack Springs Rd, Atmore, AL

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 7AM - 5PM Location: 201 East Louisville Avenue

Learn More

Monroeville, AL
#Local Events#Live Events#Stand Up Comedy#Al Music
Monroeville News Beat

Monroeville News Beat

Monroeville, AL
With Monroeville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

