What’s up Monroeville: Local events calendar

(MONROEVILLE, AL) Live events are lining up on the Monroeville calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Monroeville:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 181 East Claiborne Street, Monroeville, AL 36460
5K Run/Walk through historical Monroeville, AL to benefit the Monroe County Animal Shelter.
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 214 College Ave, Jackson, AL
Music that Ministers!! Alex will be sharing a blended service of worship song and hymns. Come and worship with us!! Visit www.pianocreations.com
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 5080 Jack Springs Rd, Atmore, AL
Season: Year Round Market Hours: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 7AM - 5PM Location: 201 East Louisville Avenue
