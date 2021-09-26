CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kill Devil Hills, NC

Live events on the horizon in Kill Devil Hills

Kill Devil Hills Dispatch
Kill Devil Hills Dispatch
 5 days ago

(KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC) Kill Devil Hills is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kill Devil Hills area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uFaJA_0c8cnLwC00

Oceanside Yoga - Every Week Day!

Duck, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:15 AM

Address: 1461 Duck Rd, Duck, NC

Sanderling’s yoga classes were designed with extensive research and careful consideration of all physical conditions to bring rejuvenation to your body and mind through purposeful balance...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RyelN_0c8cnLwC00

Bugz N' Brews

Manteo, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 101 Sir Walter Raleigh St #107, Manteo, NC

Event Description: Bugz n' Brewz is a 2-hour fly tying experience held at our shop. Learn to tie one of our OBX recommended flies while you enjoy local craft beers from Manteo's own Lost Colony...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48izwp_0c8cnLwC00

Beach Blanket Beledi 2022

Nags Head, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 8031 Old Oregon Inlet Road, MP 17, Nags Head, NC 27959

Beach Blanket Beledi is an annual belly dance seminar and dance party held in Nags Head, NC, on Columbus Day weekend (October 7-8, 2022).

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nn5iu_0c8cnLwC00

Oktoberfest

Nags Head, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2709 South Virginia Dare Trail, Nags Head, NC 27959

Enjoy beer, food, music, Vendors and Cornhole tournament. Adoptable dogs will be there from SPCA. All proceeds go to OBX SPCA.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ocYmh_0c8cnLwC00

Festival Park Farmers Market (Last one!)

Manteo, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Our last debut at the Farmers Market and the last day to take advantage of our $89 into unlimited rate! Last day to enter our raffle!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manteo, NC
City
Kill Devil Hills, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Kill Devil Hills, NC
Government
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walter Raleigh
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Kill Devil Hills Dispatch

Kill Devil Hills Dispatch

Kill Devil Hills, NC
52
Followers
244
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kill Devil Hills Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy