Live events on the horizon in Kill Devil Hills

(KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC) Kill Devil Hills is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kill Devil Hills area:

Oceanside Yoga - Every Week Day! Duck, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:15 AM

Address: 1461 Duck Rd, Duck, NC

Sanderling’s yoga classes were designed with extensive research and careful consideration of all physical conditions to bring rejuvenation to your body and mind through purposeful balance...

Bugz N' Brews Manteo, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 101 Sir Walter Raleigh St #107, Manteo, NC

Event Description: Bugz n' Brewz is a 2-hour fly tying experience held at our shop. Learn to tie one of our OBX recommended flies while you enjoy local craft beers from Manteo's own Lost Colony...

Beach Blanket Beledi 2022 Nags Head, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 8031 Old Oregon Inlet Road, MP 17, Nags Head, NC 27959

Beach Blanket Beledi is an annual belly dance seminar and dance party held in Nags Head, NC, on Columbus Day weekend (October 7-8, 2022).

Oktoberfest Nags Head, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2709 South Virginia Dare Trail, Nags Head, NC 27959

Enjoy beer, food, music, Vendors and Cornhole tournament. Adoptable dogs will be there from SPCA. All proceeds go to OBX SPCA.

Festival Park Farmers Market (Last one!) Manteo, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Our last debut at the Farmers Market and the last day to take advantage of our $89 into unlimited rate! Last day to enter our raffle!