What’s up Kershaw: Local events calendar
(KERSHAW, SC) Live events are coming to Kershaw.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kershaw:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM
Address: 1031 Broad Street, Camden, SC 29020
Pre-drawn on a 16"x20" canvas and taught step-by-step! Come and paint this Halloween twist to the classic painting. $38/person. BYOB!
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 PM
Address: 1304 Broad St, Camden, SC
Mycology 101 with Jasmine Winkler is on Facebook. To connect with Mycology 101 with Jasmine Winkler, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 222 Broad Street, Camden, SC 29020
Annual Oyster Roast and BBQ Hosted by the Kershaw County Republican Mens and Womens Club Benefitting KC County Student Scholorship
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 1031 Broad Street, Camden, SC 29020
This fall landscape is so beautiful I want to step right into it!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 2001 West Dekalb Street, Camden, SC 29020
Join us for our 4th Annual Be You Conference! This year's theme is Be Free: The Transformation
