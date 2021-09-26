CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, SC

What’s up Kershaw: Local events calendar

Kershaw Daily
Kershaw Daily
 5 days ago

(KERSHAW, SC) Live events are coming to Kershaw.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kershaw:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jswzk_0c8cnGWZ00

Paint Class: Ghostly Starry Night

Camden, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 1031 Broad Street, Camden, SC 29020

Pre-drawn on a 16"x20" canvas and taught step-by-step! Come and paint this Halloween twist to the classic painting. $38/person. BYOB!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NU1ho_0c8cnGWZ00

Mycology 101 with Jasmine Winkler

Camden, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 1304 Broad St, Camden, SC

Mycology 101 with Jasmine Winkler is on Facebook. To connect with Mycology 101 with Jasmine Winkler, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eg6wW_0c8cnGWZ00

Annual Oyster Roast and BBQ

Camden, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 222 Broad Street, Camden, SC 29020

Annual Oyster Roast and BBQ Hosted by the Kershaw County Republican Mens and Womens Club Benefitting KC County Student Scholorship

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TMImw_0c8cnGWZ00

Paint Night: Fall Path

Camden, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1031 Broad Street, Camden, SC 29020

This fall landscape is so beautiful I want to step right into it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X4jtD_0c8cnGWZ00

4th Annual BeUniversity Brunch

Camden, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 2001 West Dekalb Street, Camden, SC 29020

Join us for our 4th Annual Be You Conference! This year's theme is Be Free: The Transformation

