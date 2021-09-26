Roanoke events calendar

(ROANOKE, AL) Roanoke has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Roanoke:

Nutwood Winery's Music in the Vineyard (Sept 26th) LaGrange, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Nutwood Winery's Music in the Vineyard featuring SWEET TEA TRIO, BEAUTIFUL BOBBY BLACKMON, and SASHA HURTADO is proudly presented by KIA of LaGrange & Mallory Agency Join us for an exciting...

Trail of Choices Franklin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Come with us on a journey through the end times and witness some hard decisions being made. If it was you, what would you choose? About this event Welcome to the trail of choices! We will have two...

Story Time LaGrange, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 525 Park Ave, LaGrange, GA

Story Time at 525 Park Ave, Lagrange, GA 30240-4450, United States on Wed Sep 29 2021 at 11:00 am

Jail Management Course Wedowee, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1 N Main St, Wedowee, AL

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a two-week (80-hour) Jail Management Course in Wedowee, AL. Tuition for the course includes all notebooks, handouts, and materials. This course is...

5.9ers Conference 2022 Franklin, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 09:00 AM

Address: 13200 Georgia 100, Franklin, GA 30217

A Missions Mobilization Conference for anyone interested. The name comes from Revelation 5:9–every people before the throne!