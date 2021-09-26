CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roanoke, AL

Roanoke events calendar

Roanoke Bulletin
Roanoke Bulletin
 5 days ago

(ROANOKE, AL) Roanoke has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Roanoke:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qMD3R_0c8cnAED00

Nutwood Winery's Music in the Vineyard (Sept 26th)

LaGrange, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Nutwood Winery's Music in the Vineyard featuring SWEET TEA TRIO, BEAUTIFUL BOBBY BLACKMON, and SASHA HURTADO is proudly presented by KIA of LaGrange & Mallory Agency Join us for an exciting...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IpvRc_0c8cnAED00

Trail of Choices

Franklin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Come with us on a journey through the end times and witness some hard decisions being made. If it was you, what would you choose? About this event Welcome to the trail of choices! We will have two...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vpYY4_0c8cnAED00

Story Time

LaGrange, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 525 Park Ave, LaGrange, GA

Story Time at 525 Park Ave, Lagrange, GA 30240-4450, United States on Wed Sep 29 2021 at 11:00 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=470k7n_0c8cnAED00

Jail Management Course

Wedowee, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1 N Main St, Wedowee, AL

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a two-week (80-hour) Jail Management Course in Wedowee, AL. Tuition for the course includes all notebooks, handouts, and materials. This course is...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qsm1Y_0c8cnAED00

5.9ers Conference 2022

Franklin, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 09:00 AM

Address: 13200 Georgia 100, Franklin, GA 30217

A Missions Mobilization Conference for anyone interested. The name comes from Revelation 5:9–every people before the throne!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, AL
City
Wedowee, AL
State
Georgia State
Local
Alabama Government
Roanoke, AL
Government
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Vineyard#Ga Story Time#Franklin
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Roanoke Bulletin

Roanoke Bulletin

Roanoke, AL
67
Followers
211
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Roanoke Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy