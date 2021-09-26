CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearsall, TX

Live events Pearsall — what’s coming up

Pearsall Digest
Pearsall Digest
 5 days ago

(PEARSALL, TX) Live events are coming to Pearsall.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pearsall area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qf0Pz_0c8cn9Qj00

Cotulla 4-H Meeting

Cotulla, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

La Salle County Extension Office 119 Front Street Cotulla, TX 78014-2263 la-salle-tx@ag.tamu.edu Phone: 830-483-5165

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BqAHJ_0c8cn9Qj00

Volunteer Opportunity: Food Distribution

Devine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1225 W Hondo Ave, Devine, TX

Food Distribution at Warhorse Stadium. Families who would like to register for the food distribution should contact Devine ISD for registration information. This event is intended to solicit...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aFRyL_0c8cn9Qj00

Comedy Night in Villingen-Schwenningen

Macdona, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: Erzbergerstraße 20, 78054 Villingen-Schwenningen

Am 07.10.21 findet um 20.00 Uhr nach einer fast zweijährigen Pause die Comedy Night wieder in der Eypressguthalle in Schwenningen statt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ePukB_0c8cn9Qj00

dobrowolski, tx

Pleasanton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in dobrowolski_tx? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dt4GX_0c8cn9Qj00

Defensive Pistol I & II

Pleasanton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 980 Humble Camp Rd, Pleasanton, TX

The Defensive Pistol Course I concentrates on self and home defense (lecture) and will cover fundamentals of shooting and drills associated with that type of environment. The Defensive Pistol...

The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Pearsall, TX
ABOUT

With Pearsall Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

