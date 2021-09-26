Hillsboro events coming up
(HILLSBORO, TX) Hillsboro has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hillsboro:
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 PM
My Chemical Romance at American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX at Texas, Dallas, Milford, TX 76670, Milford, United States on Wed Sep 29 2021 at 08:00 pm to 11:00 pm
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM
Address: Virtual via zoom, Waco, TX 76633
Learn to turn exhaustion, anxiety and overwhelm into abundant energy, confidence and excitement without therapy & medication
Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 11:00 AM
Address: Virtual via Zoom, Waco, TX 76633
I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 8901 US-67, Alvarado, TX
Constitutional carry has come to Texas and, as a law-abiding gun owner, it’s your responsibility to be armed and educated on the nuances of this new law. Attendees of these educational events will...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 2300 U.S. 287, Waxahachie, TX 75167
The 5th annual “Bridges Bands and BBQ Bash” Community awareness and fundraising event benefiting individuals with intellectual disabilities
