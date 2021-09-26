CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, TX

Hillsboro events coming up

Hillsboro Digest
Hillsboro Digest
 5 days ago

(HILLSBORO, TX) Hillsboro has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hillsboro:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H74Ut_0c8cn2Fe00

My Chemical Romance at American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Milford, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 PM

My Chemical Romance at American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX at Texas, Dallas, Milford, TX 76670, Milford, United States on Wed Sep 29 2021 at 08:00 pm to 11:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FQMV3_0c8cn2Fe00

Busting Anxiety and Overwhelm for Professional Men -Waco

China Spring, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: Virtual via zoom, Waco, TX 76633

Learn to turn exhaustion, anxiety and overwhelm into abundant energy, confidence and excitement without therapy & medication

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cT5DY_0c8cn2Fe00

Love Your Relationship Again - Painlessly - Waco

China Spring, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Waco, TX 76633

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WeP21_0c8cn2Fe00

Texas Constitutional Carry Must-Know Gun Law

Alvarado, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 8901 US-67, Alvarado, TX

Constitutional carry has come to Texas and, as a law-abiding gun owner, it’s your responsibility to be armed and educated on the nuances of this new law. Attendees of these educational events will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KWPvW_0c8cn2Fe00

BRIDGES BANDS AND BBQ BASH

Waxahachie, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2300 U.S. 287, Waxahachie, TX 75167

The 5th annual “Bridges Bands and BBQ Bash” Community awareness and fundraising event benefiting individuals with intellectual disabilities

Hillsboro Digest

Hillsboro Digest

Hillsboro, TX
With Hillsboro Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

