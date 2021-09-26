CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tallulah, LA

Coming soon: Tallulah events

Tallulah Journal
Tallulah Journal
 5 days ago

(TALLULAH, LA) Live events are coming to Tallulah.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tallulah:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k7B9C_0c8cn1Mv00

Delta Charter Varsity Football @ Oak Grove

Oak Grove, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

The Oak Grove (LA) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Delta Charter (Ferriday, LA) on Friday, September 24 @ 7p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DR15r_0c8cn1Mv00

Vicksburg Coin Show

Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1046 Warrenton Rd, Vicksburg, MS

This event listing provided for the Vicksburg community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. We want to hear from you if...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HDwk0_0c8cn1Mv00

Tallulah Farmers Market

Tallulah, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 404 N Cedar St, Tallulah, LA

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June - DecemberTuesday and Thursday, 6am - 5pmSaturdays: 8:00 am - 12:00 pmLocation: 404 North Cedar Street, Highway 65

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35NkPH_0c8cn1Mv00

Southern Soul Fest

Tallulah, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 800 North Beech Street, Tallulah, LA 71282

Tallulah and surrounding areas, Get Ready for the Concert of the Year! Reserve your seat NOW!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nKYtL_0c8cn1Mv00

SELF-DEFENSE AND GUN LAWS SEMINAR

Raymond, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1500 Raymond Lake Rd, Raymond, MS

If you want or have a gun for protection, don’t wait until you need a lawyer to ask one about your rights and responsibilities in a self-defense situation. Join Boondocks Firearms Training Academy...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallulah, LA
City
Oak Grove, LA
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Sun, LA
City
Ferriday, LA
Vicksburg, MS
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Vicksburg, MS
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta Charter
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tallulah Journal

Tallulah Journal

Tallulah, LA
40
Followers
219
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tallulah Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy