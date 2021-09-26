Coming soon: Tallulah events

(TALLULAH, LA) Live events are coming to Tallulah.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tallulah:

Delta Charter Varsity Football @ Oak Grove Oak Grove, LA

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

The Oak Grove (LA) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Delta Charter (Ferriday, LA) on Friday, September 24 @ 7p.

Vicksburg Coin Show Vicksburg, MS

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1046 Warrenton Rd, Vicksburg, MS

This event listing provided for the Vicksburg community events calendar.

Tallulah Farmers Market Tallulah, LA

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 404 N Cedar St, Tallulah, LA

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June - DecemberTuesday and Thursday, 6am - 5pmSaturdays: 8:00 am - 12:00 pmLocation: 404 North Cedar Street, Highway 65

Southern Soul Fest Tallulah, LA

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 800 North Beech Street, Tallulah, LA 71282

Tallulah and surrounding areas, Get Ready for the Concert of the Year! Reserve your seat NOW!

SELF-DEFENSE AND GUN LAWS SEMINAR Raymond, MS

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1500 Raymond Lake Rd, Raymond, MS

If you want or have a gun for protection, don’t wait until you need a lawyer to ask one about your rights and responsibilities in a self-defense situation. Join Boondocks Firearms Training Academy...