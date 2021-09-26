Hamilton events coming soon

(HAMILTON, AL) Live events are lining up on the Hamilton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hamilton area:

We Ain't Done Wild'N Yet Comedy Tour - Tupelo Tupelo, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 1064 Carter Cove, Tupelo, MS 38804

We Ain’t Done Wild’N Yet” Comedy Tour, featuring two of Nick Cannon's cast members in Jay “Lil JJ” Lewis and Mope Williams from MTV Wild'N

Masquerade at the Night Circus Russellville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 08:00 PM

Address: 2185 Lynwood Avenue, Russellville, AL 35654

Presented by the Friends of the Russellville Public Library, a fundraiser benefiting the Capital Campaign.

Defensive Pistol Skills Tupelo, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 660 Mount Vernon Road, Tupelo, MS 38804

Defensive Pistol Skills focuses solely on concealed carry and the necessary skills and fundamentals required to carry everyday succesfully.

November Hike Double Springs, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 1070 Alabama 33, Double Springs, AL 35553

Join us for a new trail in Bankhead National Forest!

Red Bay Farmers Market Red Bay, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 109 4th Ave SW, Red Bay, AL

Season:Spring Summer Market Hours: May - SeptemberTuesdays, Thursdays Saturdays, 7AM -1PMLocation:652 2Nd Street NE, Red Bay, AL 35582