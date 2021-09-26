CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, AL

Hamilton events coming soon

Hamilton News Watch
 5 days ago

(HAMILTON, AL) Live events are lining up on the Hamilton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hamilton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K2vgn_0c8cn0UC00

We Ain't Done Wild'N Yet Comedy Tour - Tupelo

Tupelo, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 1064 Carter Cove, Tupelo, MS 38804

We Ain’t Done Wild’N Yet” Comedy Tour, featuring two of Nick Cannon's cast members in Jay “Lil JJ” Lewis and Mope Williams from MTV Wild'N

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hcQqH_0c8cn0UC00

Masquerade at the Night Circus

Russellville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 08:00 PM

Address: 2185 Lynwood Avenue, Russellville, AL 35654

Presented by the Friends of the Russellville Public Library, a fundraiser benefiting the Capital Campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gO93Y_0c8cn0UC00

Defensive Pistol Skills

Tupelo, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 660 Mount Vernon Road, Tupelo, MS 38804

Defensive Pistol Skills focuses solely on concealed carry and the necessary skills and fundamentals required to carry everyday succesfully.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BLdUj_0c8cn0UC00

November Hike

Double Springs, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 1070 Alabama 33, Double Springs, AL 35553

Join us for a new trail in Bankhead National Forest!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LF51L_0c8cn0UC00

Red Bay Farmers Market

Red Bay, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 109 4th Ave SW, Red Bay, AL

Season:Spring Summer Market Hours: May - SeptemberTuesdays, Thursdays Saturdays, 7AM -1PMLocation:652 2Nd Street NE, Red Bay, AL 35582

ABOUT

With Hamilton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

