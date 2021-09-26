Live events coming up in Ione

(IONE, CA) Ione is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ione:

The Damn Liars Live @ Sutter Creek Provisions Sutter Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 78 Main Street, Sutter Creek, CA 95685

The Damn Liars put on an explosive live performance and are purveyors of true american rock and roll. thedamnliars.com

Men's Bible Study — Calvary Chapel Valley Springs Valley Springs, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Men’s Bible Study, led by Bryan Johnson, meets each Tuesday evening in the church chapel. Call Bryan for more information: (209) 418-4849. Studying through the book of Exodus.

Social Distancing Tai Chi Jackson, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Address: Jackson, CA

In the times we are in, it is important to be aware of social distancing. It is also important to the health of your immune system to stay active and not become sedentary. With these thoughts in...

Campaign Kickoff Fundraiser Dinner Jackson, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Join us for Patrick Weart’s campaign kickoff fundraiser dinner at The Cazadd Cellars! - 5:00pm cocktails, no host bar - 6:00pm dinner, catered by Motherlode Deli - Raffle $35 a ticket. If you...

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 975 Broadway, Jackson, CA

Are you a relative, friend, or neighbor caring for someone else’s young children (nonlicensed)? On Wednesday, September 29, 2021, pick up your FREE BUSY BAG filled with supplies, and a children’s...