Ione, CA

Live events coming up in Ione

Ione Times
Ione Times
 5 days ago

(IONE, CA) Ione is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ione:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K0F0l_0c8cmzq700

The Damn Liars Live @ Sutter Creek Provisions

Sutter Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 78 Main Street, Sutter Creek, CA 95685

The Damn Liars put on an explosive live performance and are purveyors of true american rock and roll. thedamnliars.com

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mHu1d_0c8cmzq700

Men's Bible Study — Calvary Chapel Valley Springs

Valley Springs, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Men’s Bible Study, led by Bryan Johnson, meets each Tuesday evening in the church chapel. Call Bryan for more information: (209) 418-4849. Studying through the book of Exodus.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4178N6_0c8cmzq700

Social Distancing Tai Chi

Jackson, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Address: Jackson, CA

In the times we are in, it is important to be aware of social distancing. It is also important to the health of your immune system to stay active and not become sedentary. With these thoughts in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kFnta_0c8cmzq700

Campaign Kickoff Fundraiser Dinner

Jackson, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Join us for Patrick Weart’s campaign kickoff fundraiser dinner at The Cazadd Cellars! - 5:00pm cocktails, no host bar - 6:00pm dinner, catered by Motherlode Deli - Raffle $35 a ticket. If you...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LUdqO_0c8cmzq700

Family, Friend & Neighbor ‘Busy Bags’ Curbside Pick-up

Jackson, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 975 Broadway, Jackson, CA

Are you a relative, friend, or neighbor caring for someone else’s young children (nonlicensed)? On Wednesday, September 29, 2021, pick up your FREE BUSY BAG filled with supplies, and a children’s...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABOUT

With Ione Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

