CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medina, NY

Medina calendar: What's coming up

Medina Updates
Medina Updates
 5 days ago

(MEDINA, NY) Live events are lining up on the Medina calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Medina:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uq6bb_0c8cmyxO00

An evening with Tommy Z at Becker Farms

Gasport, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 3724 Quaker Road, Gasport, NY 14067

An evening with Buffalos Bluesman Tommy Z. hosted by Celebrity Edge

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oHYqF_0c8cmyxO00

Memorial Service

Gasport, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Louis R. Faery passed away September 11, 2021 in Eastern Niagara Hospital. Born January 6, 1964 in Lockport he was the son of Leland and Lillian (Poole) Faery. Louis is survived his siblings...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TuTeH_0c8cmyxO00

Book Club

Middleport, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 9 Vernon St, Middleport, NY

Royalton Hartland Community Library Book Club's next meeting will be held Monday, September 27 at 7 PM in the upstairs meeting room. Join us for good company and a book discussion! This month's...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MQsDW_0c8cmyxO00

Hartland Volunteer Fire Company Bingo

Gasport, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 8945 Ridge Rd, Gasport, NY

Hartland Volunteer Fire Company is proud to announce the return of our weekly Bingo game. Come join us every Tuesday night for a fun-filled evening of Bingo. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and games...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CvfPu_0c8cmyxO00

POP-UP OPEN PLAY

Gasport, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 8411 Rochester Rd, Gasport, NY

SEPTEMBER POP-UP PLAY DAY OPEN GYM SESSIONS ON SALE NOW!!! We are pleased to announce that our September Pop-Up open play sessions are now on sale! We have several dates and times available to...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gasport, NY
City
Lockport, NY
Medina, NY
Government
City
Medina, NY
City
Rochester, NY
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Niagara Hospital#Bingo
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Medina Updates

Medina Updates

Medina, NY
29
Followers
189
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Medina Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy