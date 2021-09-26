Medina calendar: What's coming up

(MEDINA, NY) Live events are lining up on the Medina calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Medina:

An evening with Tommy Z at Becker Farms Gasport, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 3724 Quaker Road, Gasport, NY 14067

An evening with Buffalos Bluesman Tommy Z. hosted by Celebrity Edge

Memorial Service Gasport, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Louis R. Faery passed away September 11, 2021 in Eastern Niagara Hospital. Born January 6, 1964 in Lockport he was the son of Leland and Lillian (Poole) Faery. Louis is survived his siblings...

Book Club Middleport, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 9 Vernon St, Middleport, NY

Royalton Hartland Community Library Book Club's next meeting will be held Monday, September 27 at 7 PM in the upstairs meeting room. Join us for good company and a book discussion! This month's...

Hartland Volunteer Fire Company Bingo Gasport, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 8945 Ridge Rd, Gasport, NY

Hartland Volunteer Fire Company is proud to announce the return of our weekly Bingo game. Come join us every Tuesday night for a fun-filled evening of Bingo. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and games...

POP-UP OPEN PLAY Gasport, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 8411 Rochester Rd, Gasport, NY

SEPTEMBER POP-UP PLAY DAY OPEN GYM SESSIONS ON SALE NOW!!! We are pleased to announce that our September Pop-Up open play sessions are now on sale! We have several dates and times available to...