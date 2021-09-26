What’s up Iron Mountain: Local events calendar

(IRON MOUNTAIN, MI) Iron Mountain is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Iron Mountain:

Jam Dam Scramble Wilson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

The Jam Dam Scramble is on Sunday September 26, 2021.

Mini-Crawler Comp 1/24 scale Iron Mountain, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

1/24 scale rock crawler competition. Stock and modded trucks welcome! Come show off your skills to win the trophy and bragging rights!

Community Narcan Training Felch Township, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 4243 M-69, Felch, MI

September 30th at 6 PM we will be hosting a Community Narcan Training. During the training we will have Narcan, pill disposal bags, and medication lockboxes. Also check out other Workshops in Felch

Iron River Blood Drive- Lakeland Baptist Church Iron River, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 950 Lalley Rd, Iron River, MI

Story Time Iron River, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 116 W Genesee St, Iron River, MI

Join Miss Stephanie for Story Time! This program offers stories, crafts, snacks, and socialization for kids ages 5 and under.