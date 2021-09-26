CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iron Mountain, MI

What’s up Iron Mountain: Local events calendar

Iron Mountain News Alert
Iron Mountain News Alert
 5 days ago

(IRON MOUNTAIN, MI) Iron Mountain is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Iron Mountain:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kQjM4_0c8cmljB00

Jam Dam Scramble

Wilson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

The Jam Dam Scramble is on Sunday September 26, 2021.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X8HS0_0c8cmljB00

Mini-Crawler Comp 1/24 scale

Iron Mountain, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

1/24 scale rock crawler competition. Stock and modded trucks welcome! Come show off your skills to win the trophy and bragging rights!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C9KHM_0c8cmljB00

Community Narcan Training

Felch Township, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 4243 M-69, Felch, MI

September 30th at 6 PM we will be hosting a Community Narcan Training. During the training we will have Narcan, pill disposal bags, and medication lockboxes. Also check out other Workshops in Felch

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uwe9O_0c8cmljB00

Iron River Blood Drive- Lakeland Baptist Church

Iron River, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 950 Lalley Rd, Iron River, MI

All blood-donation events in Iron River, Michigan. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Iron River like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BNz8c_0c8cmljB00

Story Time

Iron River, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 116 W Genesee St, Iron River, MI

Join Miss Stephanie for Story Time! This program offers stories, crafts, snacks, and socialization for kids ages 5 and under.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Iron Mountain, MI
Iron Mountain, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Government
City
Iron River, MI
Iron Mountain, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Sports
Iron River, MI
Government
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Mi Join
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Iron Mountain News Alert

Iron Mountain News Alert

Iron Mountain, MI
30
Followers
236
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Iron Mountain News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy