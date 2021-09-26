What’s up Beaufort: Local events calendar
(BEAUFORT, NC) Beaufort is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Beaufort:
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 513 Evans St, Morehead City, NC
Ashley LaRue Reggae Band is on Facebook. To connect with Ashley LaRue Reggae Band, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Address: 513 Evans Street, Morehead City, NC 28557
Join us for Sea to Table community event at Jack's Waterfront Bar to enjoy a low country boil, oyster roast, cold drinks and live music!
Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 06:00 PM
Address: 1604 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC 28557
“Cohesive yet full of temperament...vibrant, intelligent.” — The New York Times
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Address: 513 Evans St, Morehead City, NC
come on for cold drinks with friends on the beautiful Morehead City Waterfront! enjoy live music by yours truly!
Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 06:30 PM
Address: 3505 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC 28557
BENEFIT CONCERT FOR BACKPACKFRIENDS Tuesday 11/30 7:00 PM
