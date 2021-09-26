What’s up Beaufort: Local events calendar

(BEAUFORT, NC) Beaufort is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Beaufort:

Ashley LaRue Reggae Band @ Jack's Morehead City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 513 Evans St, Morehead City, NC

Ashley LaRue Reggae Band is on Facebook. To connect with Ashley LaRue Reggae Band, join Facebook today.

5th Annual Sea to Table Dinner Morehead City, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 513 Evans Street, Morehead City, NC 28557

Join us for Sea to Table community event at Jack's Waterfront Bar to enjoy a low country boil, oyster roast, cold drinks and live music!

Verona Quartet Morehead City, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 06:00 PM

Address: 1604 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC 28557

“Cohesive yet full of temperament...vibrant, intelligent.” — The New York Times

Live @ Jack's Waterfront bar Morehead City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 513 Evans St, Morehead City, NC

come on for cold drinks with friends on the beautiful Morehead City Waterfront! enjoy live music by yours truly!

RE/MAX OCEAN PROPERTIES PRESENTS: The Wizards of Winter Morehead City, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: 3505 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC 28557

BENEFIT CONCERT FOR BACKPACKFRIENDS Tuesday 11/30 7:00 PM