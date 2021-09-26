CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaufort, NC

What’s up Beaufort: Local events calendar

Beaufort News Watch
Beaufort News Watch
 5 days ago

(BEAUFORT, NC) Beaufort is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Beaufort:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JiEb9_0c8cmi5000

Ashley LaRue Reggae Band @ Jack's

Morehead City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 513 Evans St, Morehead City, NC

Ashley LaRue Reggae Band is on Facebook. To connect with Ashley LaRue Reggae Band, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kUhjC_0c8cmi5000

5th Annual Sea to Table Dinner

Morehead City, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 513 Evans Street, Morehead City, NC 28557

Join us for Sea to Table community event at Jack's Waterfront Bar to enjoy a low country boil, oyster roast, cold drinks and live music!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22iDGX_0c8cmi5000

Verona Quartet

Morehead City, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 06:00 PM

Address: 1604 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC 28557

“Cohesive yet full of temperament...vibrant, intelligent.”  — The New York Times

Learn More

Live @ Jack's Waterfront bar

Morehead City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 513 Evans St, Morehead City, NC

come on for cold drinks with friends on the beautiful Morehead City Waterfront! enjoy live music by yours truly!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iyo5O_0c8cmi5000

RE/MAX OCEAN PROPERTIES PRESENTS: The Wizards of Winter

Morehead City, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: 3505 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC 28557

BENEFIT CONCERT FOR BACKPACKFRIENDS Tuesday 11/30 7:00 PM

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaufort, NC
Government
City
Morehead City, NC
Morehead City, NC
Government
City
Beaufort, NC
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Reggae#Live Music#Oyster#Sun Oct 10#Thu Nov 11#The New York Times#Backpackfriends
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Beaufort News Watch

Beaufort News Watch

Beaufort, NC
45
Followers
243
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Beaufort News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy