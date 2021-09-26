Live events coming up in Pagosa Springs

(PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO) Live events are lining up on the Pagosa Springs calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pagosa Springs:

Cornhole Tournament and Chili Cook-off Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Trophies and bragging rights will be awarded! Instructions: If you plan to compete in the chili cook off, email Renee at reneesmiths@yahoo.com. Bring a crockpot full of your favorite recipe. We...

Ole Miners Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ole Miners Hosted By Jacques Acoustic. Event starts at Mon Sep 27 2021 at 06:00 pm and happening at Pagosa Springs., Great Food, Libations, and Live music ?

Veterans for Veterans of Archuleta County Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 197 Navajo Trail Dr, Pagosa Springs, CO

Veterans and family members are invited to share experiences with vets of all ages. Find out about the latest in vets benefits, vets news and community-focused events. We welcome your...

Rodger and Steve at The Springs Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 323 Hot Springs Blvd, Pagosa Springs, CO

An evening of guitar music at the The Springs Resort in the atrium of the luxury hotel. The atrium is an acoustically beautiful room. This is a free event. The atrium has a bar and comfortable...

Full Body Fit Bayfield, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 395 Bayfield Center Dr, Bayfield, CO

Full Body Fit is a free workout that uses just body weight and light hand weights. Taught by Tammy Williams, certified fitness instructor. All ages and fitness levels are welcome! Follow us on the...