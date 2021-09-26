CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Verde, AZ

Camp Verde events coming up

Camp Verde Journal
Camp Verde Journal
 5 days ago

(CAMP VERDE, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Camp Verde calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Camp Verde:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UK8YM_0c8cmIKE00

Octoberfest Supporting Our Vets Fall Festival

Camp Verde, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 2025 W Reservation Loop Road, Camp Verde, AZ 86322

The Sisterhood Connection Foundation presents: SCF Presents, OCTOBERFEST: Concert under the stars w/ Mogollon 10/15/21, 7 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OJhq1_0c8cmIKE00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Cottonwood, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ck3g9_0c8cmIKE00

Sedona Balloon Festival 2021

Cottonwood, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 751 East Aspen Street Suite L, #101, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Sedona Balloon Festival 2021 is October 2021 music, hot air balloons, and food. General tickets $30 VIP $120 Chat with @Publish on Brax.Me

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZzHvc_0c8cmIKE00

Music & Dance Performance by Kemosabe

Camp Verde, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 130 Black Bridge Lp Rd, Camp Verde, AZ

Join us on Thursday, September 30th from 5:30 - 7:00 pm in Camp Verde Community Library's Fireside Room for an exciting performance from Kemosabe, a talented song & dance duo consisting of Chris...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WjnUR_0c8cmIKE00

The Astrological Wheel: Your Blueprint for Life

Cottonwood, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 747 N Main St, Cottonwood, AZ

Learn the basics of astrology by studying your own birth chart with a professional astrologer of 30+ years. This 4 week series covers the following topics: *The Astrological Houses * The Planets...

Camp Verde Journal

Camp Verde Journal

Camp Verde, AZ
ABOUT

With Camp Verde Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

