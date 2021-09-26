Camp Verde events coming up

(CAMP VERDE, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Camp Verde calendar.

Octoberfest Supporting Our Vets Fall Festival Camp Verde, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 2025 W Reservation Loop Road, Camp Verde, AZ 86322

The Sisterhood Connection Foundation presents: SCF Presents, OCTOBERFEST: Concert under the stars w/ Mogollon 10/15/21, 7 PM

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Cottonwood, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Sedona Balloon Festival 2021 Cottonwood, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 751 East Aspen Street Suite L, #101, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Sedona Balloon Festival 2021 is October 2021 music, hot air balloons, and food. General tickets $30 VIP $120 Chat with @Publish on Brax.Me

Music & Dance Performance by Kemosabe Camp Verde, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 130 Black Bridge Lp Rd, Camp Verde, AZ

Join us on Thursday, September 30th from 5:30 - 7:00 pm in Camp Verde Community Library's Fireside Room for an exciting performance from Kemosabe, a talented song & dance duo consisting of Chris...

The Astrological Wheel: Your Blueprint for Life Cottonwood, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 747 N Main St, Cottonwood, AZ

Learn the basics of astrology by studying your own birth chart with a professional astrologer of 30+ years. This 4 week series covers the following topics: *The Astrological Houses * The Planets...