Letter: Outer Harbor concerts would hit a sour note

Buffalo News
 6 days ago

Don’t make the same mistake twice. The first mistake was moving/jamming a wildly successful free program of music every Thursday (Thursday in the Square) for three months into the bottleneck of the Inner Harbor. Not only did the foreseeable access issue become a problem but for some unexplained reason concerts decreased to less than a dozen and now admission charged to see a drastically curtailed schedule of concerts.

