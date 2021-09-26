Coming soon: Wellington events

(WELLINGTON, OH) Wellington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wellington:

Spin/Yoga Wellington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:15 PM

Address: 640 S Main St, Wellington, OH

Come enjoy a high energy 30 min Spin class with Jen. Cool down with a 45 min Restorative Yoga session at the end. Classes have limited spots so make sure to sign up early. This class is for ages...

Evening Meditation Oberlin, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 355 E Lorain St, Oberlin, OH

Smiling at the beautiful heart, drawing wisdom teachings from many traditions. All are welcome. Led by Rev. Mary.

Oberlin Women's Lacrosse Fall Prospect Day Oberlin, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 200 Woodland Street, Oberlin, OH 44074

Join us for our Oberlin Women's Lacrosse Prospect Day- Sunday Sept. 26th!

Beginner Tumbling Wellington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 640 S Main St, Wellington, OH

$10 per class. No drop ins. Limited to 8 per class. Registration is required. Merging the two easiest levels of tumbling into one class, boys and girls can come to have their first feel of...

Spinning with Julie Wellington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:15 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 640 S Main St, Wellington, OH

Come enjoy a high energy Spin class with Julie. Classes have limited spots so make sure to sign up early. This class is for ages 13 and older.