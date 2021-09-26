Coming soon: Southampton events

(SOUTHAMPTON, NY) Live events are lining up on the Southampton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Southampton:

Hamptons Fine Art Fair (SLM) Southampton, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton, NY 11968

The Hamptons Most Exclusive Boutique Art Fair Ever – Sponsored by Social Life Magazine

Shed the Meds Hampton Bays, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 52 Ponquogue Ave, Hampton Bays, NY

Get rid of any expired or unwanted medications at this drop-off event. Medications can be in their original packages. They will be collected by the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office to be...

Tour of The Watermill Center Water Mill, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 39 Watermill Towd Rd., Water Mill, NY 11976

Join us for an intimate guided tour of The Watermill Center and our expansive art collection!

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Address: 39 Watermill Towd Rd., Water Mill, NY 11976

Explore the work of our latest Artists-in-Residence as their open up their studios for the public!

Artists' Table Brunch | with Toni Ross Water Mill, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 39 Watermill Towd Rd., Water Mill, NY 11976

Artists' Table at The Watermill Center features an intimate presentation by our Artists-in-Residence, followed by a farm-to-table meal.