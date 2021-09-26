CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Southampton, NY

Coming soon: Southampton events

Southampton News Beat
Southampton News Beat
 5 days ago

(SOUTHAMPTON, NY) Live events are lining up on the Southampton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Southampton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vYVLr_0c8cm7hU00

Hamptons Fine Art Fair (SLM)

Southampton, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton, NY 11968

The Hamptons Most Exclusive Boutique Art Fair Ever – Sponsored by Social Life Magazine

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GlrDu_0c8cm7hU00

Shed the Meds

Hampton Bays, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 52 Ponquogue Ave, Hampton Bays, NY

Get rid of any expired or unwanted medications at this drop-off event. Medications can be in their original packages. They will be collected by the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office to be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DSyE8_0c8cm7hU00

Tour of The Watermill Center

Water Mill, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 39 Watermill Towd Rd., Water Mill, NY 11976

Join us for an intimate guided tour of The Watermill Center and our expansive art collection!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wWUqP_0c8cm7hU00

In Process | Pawel Althamer, B.Bennett & M.Foster, James Ulmer

Water Mill, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Address: 39 Watermill Towd Rd., Water Mill, NY 11976

Explore the work of our latest Artists-in-Residence as their open up their studios for the public!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lkfVu_0c8cm7hU00

Artists' Table Brunch | with Toni Ross

Water Mill, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 39 Watermill Towd Rd., Water Mill, NY 11976

Artists' Table at The Watermill Center features an intimate presentation by our Artists-in-Residence, followed by a farm-to-table meal.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southampton, NY
City
Water Mill, NY
City
Hampton Bays, NY
Southampton, NY
Government
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Art#Stand Up Comedy#The Hamptons#Ny 11976
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Southampton News Beat

Southampton News Beat

Southampton, NY
15
Followers
240
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Southampton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy