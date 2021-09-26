Live events New Boston — what’s coming up

(NEW BOSTON, TX) Live events are coming to New Boston.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the New Boston area:

Line Dancing Texarkana, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 2500 N Robison Rd, Texarkana, TX

Come join the fun and learn the basics of line dancing. We will review some popular basic line dance steps and you will learn several fun dances, so you can join in at your next outing or party...

Twerk Class After Dark - Texarkana Texarkana, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2311 North State Line Avenue, Texarkana, TX 75501

This is a how to twerk class so all dance levels are welcome! This is a judgment free zone for you to embrace the jiggle!

Touchdowns & Tastings Texarkana, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 213 Main Street, Texarkana, TX 75503

Join Opportunities, Inc. Angel Guild for an afternoon of football, craft beer, and delicious food!

The Hook & Yarn Show – The Basics of Crochet for New Learners Texarkana, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2500 N Robison Rd, Texarkana, TX

Calling all yarn enthusiasts! This class will teach you the basics of crochet. You will be making a throw blanket to keep for yourself or give away as a handmade gift. If you like to learn and...

Self Defense and Martial Arts – Beginner to Advanced Texarkana, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:25 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:25 PM

Address: Coolidge Ave, Texarkana, TX

Class will meet Tuesdays & Thursdays for four weeks. This class is for ages 16 & up Kajukenbo is a complete, no-nonsense self-defense system utilizing the most applicable techniques of Tang Soo...