CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Boston, TX

Live events New Boston — what’s coming up

New Boston News Alert
New Boston News Alert
 5 days ago

(NEW BOSTON, TX) Live events are coming to New Boston.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the New Boston area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13XDfl_0c8cm2Hr00

Line Dancing

Texarkana, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 2500 N Robison Rd, Texarkana, TX

Come join the fun and learn the basics of line dancing. We will review some popular basic line dance steps and you will learn several fun dances, so you can join in at your next outing or party...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11XBmF_0c8cm2Hr00

Twerk Class After Dark - Texarkana

Texarkana, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2311 North State Line Avenue, Texarkana, TX 75501

This is a how to twerk class so all dance levels are welcome! This is a judgment free zone for you to embrace the jiggle!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OgcIb_0c8cm2Hr00

Touchdowns & Tastings

Texarkana, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 213 Main Street, Texarkana, TX 75503

Join Opportunities, Inc. Angel Guild for an afternoon of football, craft beer, and delicious food!

Learn More

The Hook & Yarn Show – The Basics of Crochet for New Learners

Texarkana, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2500 N Robison Rd, Texarkana, TX

Calling all yarn enthusiasts! This class will teach you the basics of crochet. You will be making a throw blanket to keep for yourself or give away as a handmade gift. If you like to learn and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4geSOX_0c8cm2Hr00

Self Defense and Martial Arts – Beginner to Advanced

Texarkana, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:25 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:25 PM

Address: Coolidge Ave, Texarkana, TX

Class will meet Tuesdays & Thursdays for four weeks. This class is for ages 16 & up Kajukenbo is a complete, no-nonsense self-defense system utilizing the most applicable techniques of Tang Soo...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Boston, TX
Government
City
New Boston, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Texarkana, TX
Texarkana, TX
Government
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Dance#New Technologies#Join Opportunities Inc#Tx Class#Kajukenbo
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Boston News Alert

New Boston News Alert

New Boston, TX
70
Followers
236
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Boston News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy