Key Largo events coming up

(KEY LARGO, FL) Key Largo is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Key Largo:

Crafts and Drafts in Islamorada Islamorada, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 82229 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada, FL

Learn mosaic basics! We'll show you how. It's art, all cracked up! About this Event MOSAIC NIGHT at ISLAMORADA BREWERY & DISTILLERY! Enjoy a night of mosaic fun. Projects are $35 - $59 plus sales...

Trench Rescue Ops/ Technician Homestead, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 225 SW 2nd Ave, Homestead, FL

Trench Rescue Ops/ Technician is on Facebook. To connect with Trench Rescue Ops/ Technician, join Facebook today.

The Copper Tones at Bayside Grille (duo) Key Largo, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 99540 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo, FL

The Copper Tones at Bayside Grille (duo) at Bayside Grille & Sunset Bar, 99540 Overseas Highway, Key Largo, FL 33037, Key Largo, United States on Thu Sep 30 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Homestead - Miami Balloon Festival Homestead, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: Speedway Boulevard, Homestead, FL 33035

Join us for an evening of fun at the Homestead-Miami Balloon Festival.

Coconut Painting Party Islamorada, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 82229 Overseas Highway, Islamorada, FL 33036

Come paint a super cute KEYS souvenir! All supplies included! It’s fun and easy! No experience needed!