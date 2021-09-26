CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeanerette, LA

Events on the Jeanerette calendar

Jeanerette News Alert
Jeanerette News Alert
 5 days ago

(JEANERETTE, LA) Jeanerette has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jeanerette:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nEWy1_0c8clzsK00

Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival

New Iberia, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 600 Parkview Dr, New Iberia, LA

Celebrate the Louisiana sugar cane industry with parades, carnival, live Cajun and Zydeco music, car show,Â sugar cookery, photography, and artistry competitions, horticulture show, pageantry and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vWX2i_0c8clzsK00

CCA Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Hanson Memorial

Franklin, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 903 Anderson St, Franklin, LA

The Hanson Memorial (Franklin, LA) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Covenant Christian Academy (Houma, LA) on Monday, September 27 @ 4p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mJSeQ_0c8clzsK00

XIII Berry Queen Ball

New Iberia, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 300 Parkview Drive, New Iberia, LA 70563

Join us at City Park as we "BRING IT BACK TO THE BERRY". The Queens are ready to get together!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZWyzS_0c8clzsK00

Bright Beginnings Prenatal Childbirth Class

New Iberia, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 600 North Lewis Street, New Iberia, LA 70563

Congratulations! You're expecting, and we know you have questions. So, yes, we have answers to guide you through this exciting journey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DBsqk_0c8clzsK00

King Charter Varsity Football @ Franklin

Franklin, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

The Franklin (LA) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. King Charter (New Orleans, LA) on Friday, September 3 @ 7p.

Jeanerette, LA
With Jeanerette News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

