Events on the Jeanerette calendar

(JEANERETTE, LA) Jeanerette has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jeanerette:

Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival New Iberia, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 600 Parkview Dr, New Iberia, LA

Celebrate the Louisiana sugar cane industry with parades, carnival, live Cajun and Zydeco music, car show,Â sugar cookery, photography, and artistry competitions, horticulture show, pageantry and...

CCA Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Hanson Memorial Franklin, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 903 Anderson St, Franklin, LA

The Hanson Memorial (Franklin, LA) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Covenant Christian Academy (Houma, LA) on Monday, September 27 @ 4p.

XIII Berry Queen Ball New Iberia, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 300 Parkview Drive, New Iberia, LA 70563

Join us at City Park as we "BRING IT BACK TO THE BERRY". The Queens are ready to get together!

Bright Beginnings Prenatal Childbirth Class New Iberia, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 600 North Lewis Street, New Iberia, LA 70563

Congratulations! You're expecting, and we know you have questions. So, yes, we have answers to guide you through this exciting journey.

King Charter Varsity Football @ Franklin Franklin, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

The Franklin (LA) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. King Charter (New Orleans, LA) on Friday, September 3 @ 7p.