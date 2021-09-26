CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live events Coarsegold — what’s coming up

 5 days ago

(COARSEGOLD, CA) Live events are coming to Coarsegold.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Coarsegold area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cSJnx_0c8clyzb00

$299 - Yosemite Private Van Tour Wknd

Fish Camp, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1122 CA-41, Fish Camp, CA

$299 per person, Double Occupancy 2 Nights Tenaya Lodge https://www.tenayalodge.com/ Roundtrip coach air - American Airlines - IAH Southwest - HOU Full day Yosemite National Park Tour - Sat (Tour...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qc57k_0c8clyzb00

Confirmation 2021

Oakhurst, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 39696 CA-41, Oakhurst, CA

Thank you for your interest in the 2021 Sierra Vista Confirmation Class! Each year we take students through some of the biggest questions they have about their faith and point them to the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LZVeu_0c8clyzb00

Jazz Trains

Fish Camp, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 56001 CA-41, Fish Camp, CA

Fantastic live jazz concerts, dinner and a train ride in the beautiful Sierra National Forest! FEATURED ARTISTS: 9/26: Brian Simpson & Steve Oliver 10/3: Rick Braun 10/10: David Benoit ABOUT...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ey5Cs_0c8clyzb00

The Jules Winnfield Album Release Show

Prather, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 30443 Auberry Road, Prather, CA 93651

Music on the Creek is excited to bring you Fresno's legendary jazz/metal outfit The Jules Winnfield performing their debut album!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ac09a_0c8clyzb00

Hillside Elementary Fall Harvest Dinner

Madera, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 4150 Town Center Boulevard, ##101, Madera, CA 93636

Come enjoy a fun night outside at the beautiful Tesoro Viejo Ranch House while raising money for Hillside Elementary.

Live Events
