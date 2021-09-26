Rensselaer events coming up

(RENSSELAER, IN) Rensselaer has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rensselaer:

Girl Scouts Unicorn Party Winamac Winamac, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: Winamac Town Park, Winamac, IN 46996

Join us at Winamac town park at the pavilion next to the baseball diamond to take park in our Unicorn Party! Hope to see you there!

Cornhole Tournament Monticello, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 11899 W Oakdale Dr, Monticello, IN

Join us for our 2nd Annual CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT Compete for cash prizes! $50 per team - includes lunch from Oakdale Dam & drink tickets (2/team) Registration & Lunch begins at NOON Games start at...

Kids Craft - Schneider Branch Schneider, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 24002 Parrish Ave, Schneider, IN

Kids Craft - Schneider Branch is on Facebook. To connect with Kids Craft - Schneider Branch, join Facebook today.

A NIGHT WITH ELVIS (JIMMY HOLMES) Rensselaer, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 230 W Washington St, Rensselaer, IN 47978

Award winning young Elvis impersonator JIMMY HOLMES will be performing at eMbers Venue on Friday evening, NOVEMBER 5th. This is a 21+ event

Beer and Braids Hebron, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 312 Madison Street, Hebron, IN 46341

Salon 618 invites you to learn how to style your daughters hair in this fun filled evening at Mixed Designs. We are so excited!