CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Taos, NM

Coming soon: Taos events

Taos Digest
Taos Digest
 5 days ago

(TAOS, NM) Live events are coming to Taos.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Taos:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20EgFW_0c8clwE900

Taos Enchanted Gathering (Taos, New Mexico)

Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Join the Lotus Retreats community for a collaborative gathering and abundant weekend of offerings on the sacred lands of Taos, New Mexico. Full details coming soon ~

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SvUm6_0c8clwE900

Martin Martinez

Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1508 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur, Taos, NM

Live at the Sagebrush, Martin Martinez! You may also like the following events from Sagebrush Inn

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b0W0E_0c8clwE900

ATATC Girls Varsity Soccer @ Taos

Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:45 PM

The Taos (NM) varsity soccer team has a home non-conference game vs. Academy for Technology and The Classics (Santa Fe, NM) on Monday, September 27 @ 4p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e6L3M_0c8clwE900

Wild Within: Autumn Nature Writing Series

Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Nature Writing is a way to connect more deeply with nature and express your own wild within through the written word. In this four-part series, I teach my Embodied Nature Writing technique, which...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HqGYt_0c8clwE900

Cancer Support Group

Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 413 Sipapu St, Taos, NM

This support group is for everyone recently diagnosed with cancer, currently receiving treatment, or for those who have completed their treatment within the past year, as well as for family...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
Taos, NM
Government
State
New Mexico State
City
Taos, NM
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Standup Comedy
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Taos Digest

Taos Digest

Taos, NM
42
Followers
224
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Taos Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy