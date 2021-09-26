Coming soon: Taos events

(TAOS, NM) Live events are coming to Taos.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Taos:

Taos Enchanted Gathering (Taos, New Mexico) Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Join the Lotus Retreats community for a collaborative gathering and abundant weekend of offerings on the sacred lands of Taos, New Mexico. Full details coming soon ~

Martin Martinez Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1508 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur, Taos, NM

Live at the Sagebrush, Martin Martinez!

ATATC Girls Varsity Soccer @ Taos Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:45 PM

The Taos (NM) varsity soccer team has a home non-conference game vs. Academy for Technology and The Classics (Santa Fe, NM) on Monday, September 27 @ 4p.

Wild Within: Autumn Nature Writing Series Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Nature Writing is a way to connect more deeply with nature and express your own wild within through the written word. In this four-part series, I teach my Embodied Nature Writing technique, which...

Cancer Support Group Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 413 Sipapu St, Taos, NM

This support group is for everyone recently diagnosed with cancer, currently receiving treatment, or for those who have completed their treatment within the past year, as well as for family...