Medford calendar: Coming events

(MEDFORD, WI) Live events are lining up on the Medford calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Medford area:

Cow Painting Class Thorp, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 200 W. Liberty Drive, Thorp, WI

Join Marieke® Gouda for our painting event on Thursday, September 29th from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Julie Brooke will be hosting the class. She will teach you how to paint our first subject, a...

Youth Group - Small Group Abbotsford, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 4868 Cemetary Ave, Abbotsford, WI

Oasis Youth Group is expanding on a few Wednesdays a Month for Small Group to meet at Church/Park/Coffee Shop, whatever the group would prefer and get to know each other on a more Personal Level...

Fall Into Christmas - Creative Craft and Art Retreat At Palmquist Farm WI Brantwood, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 09:30 AM

Address: N5136 River Road, Brantwood, WI 54513

Getaway for a weekend stay at Palmquist Farm for Christmas and Fall Crafts! All inclusive weekend includes all crafts, food and lodging.

Stockpile Grazing Pasture Walk Stratford, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Event topics: ➢ Stockpile grazing: why and how ➢ Economics of grazing heifers ➢ Maintaining legumes in pasture ➢ Overgrazing of pasture ➢ Watering pasture animals in freezing temperatures ➢...

Oktoberfest Merrill, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 903 E 2nd St, Merrill, WI

Oktoberfest at Sawmill Brewing Company, 1110 E 10th St, Merrill, United States on Sun Sep 26 2021 at 03:00 pm to 07:00 pm