CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medford, WI

Medford calendar: Coming events

Medford News Flash
Medford News Flash
 5 days ago

(MEDFORD, WI) Live events are lining up on the Medford calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Medford area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=103pYQ_0c8clvLQ00

Cow Painting Class

Thorp, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 200 W. Liberty Drive, Thorp, WI

Join Marieke® Gouda for our painting event on Thursday, September 29th from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Julie Brooke will be hosting the class. She will teach you how to paint our first subject, a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MtF1y_0c8clvLQ00

Youth Group - Small Group

Abbotsford, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 4868 Cemetary Ave, Abbotsford, WI

Oasis Youth Group is expanding on a few Wednesdays a Month for Small Group to meet at Church/Park/Coffee Shop, whatever the group would prefer and get to know each other on a more Personal Level...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LqNJ2_0c8clvLQ00

Fall Into Christmas - Creative Craft and Art Retreat At Palmquist Farm WI

Brantwood, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 09:30 AM

Address: N5136 River Road, Brantwood, WI 54513

Getaway for a weekend stay at Palmquist Farm for Christmas and Fall Crafts! All inclusive weekend includes all crafts, food and lodging.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mY8iP_0c8clvLQ00

Stockpile Grazing Pasture Walk

Stratford, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Event topics: ➢ Stockpile grazing: why and how ➢ Economics of grazing heifers ➢ Maintaining legumes in pasture ➢ Overgrazing of pasture ➢ Watering pasture animals in freezing temperatures ➢...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ansgz_0c8clvLQ00

Oktoberfest

Merrill, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 903 E 2nd St, Merrill, WI

Oktoberfest at Sawmill Brewing Company, 1110 E 10th St, Merrill, United States on Sun Sep 26 2021 at 03:00 pm to 07:00 pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Abbotsford, WI
City
Brantwood, WI
City
Medford, WI
Medford, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Thorp, WI
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Wi Oasis Youth Group#Small Group#Church Park Coffee Shop#Sun Nov 11#Fall Crafts#Sawmill Brewing Company
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Medford News Flash

Medford News Flash

Medford, WI
23
Followers
225
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Medford News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy