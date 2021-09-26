CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palestine, TX

Crockett events coming soon

Crockett Bulletin
Crockett Bulletin
 5 days ago

(CROCKETT, TX) Crockett is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Crockett area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nhgci_0c8cluSh00

Garrison JV Football @ Alto

Alto, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:01 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 12:01 AM

Address: 244 Co Rd 2429, Alto, TX

The Alto (TX) JV football team has a home non-conference game vs. Garrison (TX) on Thursday, September 30 @ 12:01a.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YnXNR_0c8cluSh00

Prepared Childbirth Class

Lufkin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 302 Medical Park Drive, Ste. 103, Lufkin, TX 75904

Expectant parents enrolled in this class are provided with information to help them be prepared for the childbirth experience.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mJ1Al_0c8cluSh00

National Voter Registration Day

Palestine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 709 Crockett Rd, Palestine, TX

The Palestine Parks Department is partnering with National Voter Registration to make it easier for you to register to vote. Join them on Tuesday, September 28th at Reagan Park in Palestine.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LgiAD_0c8cluSh00

In His Presence 2021

Palestine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Our primary purpose is to bring people to a full and real knowledge of God through the reality manifested in His Presence.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s4DC3_0c8cluSh00

Basic Handgun Training

Lovelady, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 780 Farm to Market 1280 East, Lovelady, TX 75851

8-hour Basic Handgun course everyone is welcome. Kids under 17 are welcome accompanied by parent or guardian.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garrison, TX
Local
Texas Government
Palestine, TX
Government
City
Lufkin, TX
City
Crockett, TX
City
Alto, TX
City
Palestine, TX
City
Lovelady, TX
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tx 75904 Expectant
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Crockett Bulletin

Crockett Bulletin

Crockett, TX
42
Followers
223
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Crockett Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy