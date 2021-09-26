Barnwell events coming soon

(BARNWELL, SC) Barnwell has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Barnwell area:

Horse Creek Academy Girls JV Volleyball @ Wagener-Salley Wagener, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 272 Main St S, Wagener, SC

The Wagener-Salley (Wagener, SC) JV volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Horse Creek Academy (Aiken, SC) on Thursday, September 30 @ 5:30p.

Women of Worship 2021 "Lady of Grace" Williston, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 13680 Main Street, Williston, SC 29853

The Women that are lined up for this Conference are absolutely phenomenal! God is sure to move on your behalf! Come in great expectation!

Aiken Trolley Tour Aiken, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 406 Park Avenue Southeast, Aiken, SC 29801

Experience Aiken's charm, grace, and elegance during this two-hour tour aboard our trolley.

October 26 Luncheon at Newberry Hall Aiken, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 117 Newberry Street SW, Aiken, SC 29801

South Carolina State Senator Shane Massey will be the speaker for the next Luncheon

Hampton County Planning Commission Meeting Hampton, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: B.T Deloach, 201 Jackson Ave W, Hampton, SC

Hampton County Admin. Center 200 Jackson Avenue East Hampton, SC 29924 Phone: 803-914-2100 Fax: 803-914-2107