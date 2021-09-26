Barnwell events coming soon
(BARNWELL, SC) Barnwell has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Barnwell area:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Address: 272 Main St S, Wagener, SC
The Wagener-Salley (Wagener, SC) JV volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Horse Creek Academy (Aiken, SC) on Thursday, September 30 @ 5:30p.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 13680 Main Street, Williston, SC 29853
The Women that are lined up for this Conference are absolutely phenomenal! God is sure to move on your behalf! Come in great expectation!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 406 Park Avenue Southeast, Aiken, SC 29801
Experience Aiken's charm, grace, and elegance during this two-hour tour aboard our trolley.
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:30 AM
Address: 117 Newberry Street SW, Aiken, SC 29801
South Carolina State Senator Shane Massey will be the speaker for the next Luncheon
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: B.T Deloach, 201 Jackson Ave W, Hampton, SC
Hampton County Admin. Center 200 Jackson Avenue East Hampton, SC 29924 Phone: 803-914-2100 Fax: 803-914-2107
