Ashland, WI

Events on the Ashland calendar

 5 days ago

(ASHLAND, WI) Ashland is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ashland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Wh0j_0c8clshF00

Bayfield Apple Festival

Bayfield, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 42 S Broad St, Bayfield, WI

The Bayfield Apple Festival is held every October in Bayfield, Wisconsin. Being one of the most popular fall festivals in the Midwest, it attracts about 60,000 people every year. Bayfield...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oKIrs_0c8clshF00

Vintage Costume Jewelry Pop-up Shop at Erickson Orchards

Bayfield, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 86600 Betzold Rd, Bayfield, WI 54814

Vintage Jewelry Pop-up at Erikson Orchards & Country Store !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iUTvt_0c8clshF00

Aversion to Diversion

Bayfield, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 32525 Ski Hill Rd, Bayfield, WI

In response to a proposal to transfer water from a local artesian well via tanker trucks to an industrial facility in Superior, Wisconsin, where it would be bottled and sold, the Mary Griggs Burke...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QWMEH_0c8clshF00

Super SmASHLAND: Gamer Tuesday!

Ashland, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Super Smash Bros Tourney! Double elimination bracket with a cash prize for the Ultimate Champion! $5 cash entry. Champion is awarded half of the entry cash. A portion of the proceeds will go...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dXvla_0c8clshF00

Drop-in Resume Reviews

Ashland, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Get feedback on your resume without having to schedule an appointment! Simply stop by the room 202A in the Student Services Commons on the second floor of the Ponzio Campus Center to see Julie...

Ashland, WI
ABOUT

With Ashland Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

