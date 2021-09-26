CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewisville, NC

Events on the Lewisville calendar

Lewisville Digest
Lewisville Digest
 5 days ago

(LEWISVILLE, NC) Lewisville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lewisville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n9oof_0c8clroW00

RAMILY HOMECOMING Silent Party

Clemmons, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 6205 Ramada Drive, Clemmons, NC 27012

Bringing back the "Union" with (3) AMAZING DJ'S (DJ 360 ELITE/Randal Calloway), (DJ HOLLYWOOD/Derek Robbins), (DJ ENERGIZER/Jerome Taylor)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z0Od4_0c8clroW00

CaSh Mob at Be Kind Coffee Co!

Clemmons, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 3560 Clemmons Rd STE B, Clemmons, NC

"One small purchase can make a big difference." #SHOPLOCAL! Let's show some small business L❤️VE to our friends at Be Kind Coffee! Our next CA$H MOB at Be Kind Coffee will be on September 28th...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UpowA_0c8clroW00

Kid's Craft Night

Clemmons, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 2551 Lewisville Clemmons Rd, Clemmons, NC

FREE Kid's Craft in the dining room. We will have a Fun Fall Craft. While supplies last. Come join the fun. Available only at Chick-fil-A Clemmons location. Also check out other Craft Events in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l7N67_0c8clroW00

Return 2 Passion; From Boardroom To Your Bedroom - Winston-Salem

Lewisville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Winston-Salem, NC 27023

Boardroom taking priority in your relationship? Your partner in bed with business rather than you? This workshop will reignite your passion!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UHiNI_0c8clroW00

Men’s Step Study

Clemmons, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 6131 Frye Bridge Rd, Clemmons, NC

Our new men’s step study will begin on Monday, September 20th, from 7:00 - 8:00 pm! The step study small group is for those who are ready to delve deeper into their past and the choices they have...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewisville, NC
Lewisville, NC
Government
City
Winston-salem, NC
City
Clemmons, NC
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Hollywood
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lewisville Digest

Lewisville Digest

Lewisville, NC
28
Followers
212
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lewisville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy