Events on the Lewisville calendar

(LEWISVILLE, NC) Lewisville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lewisville area:

RAMILY HOMECOMING Silent Party Clemmons, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 6205 Ramada Drive, Clemmons, NC 27012

Bringing back the "Union" with (3) AMAZING DJ'S (DJ 360 ELITE/Randal Calloway), (DJ HOLLYWOOD/Derek Robbins), (DJ ENERGIZER/Jerome Taylor)

CaSh Mob at Be Kind Coffee Co! Clemmons, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 3560 Clemmons Rd STE B, Clemmons, NC

"One small purchase can make a big difference." #SHOPLOCAL! Let's show some small business L❤️VE to our friends at Be Kind Coffee! Our next CA$H MOB at Be Kind Coffee will be on September 28th...

Kid's Craft Night Clemmons, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 2551 Lewisville Clemmons Rd, Clemmons, NC

FREE Kid's Craft in the dining room. We will have a Fun Fall Craft. While supplies last. Come join the fun. Available only at Chick-fil-A Clemmons location. Also check out other Craft Events in...

Return 2 Passion; From Boardroom To Your Bedroom - Winston-Salem Lewisville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Winston-Salem, NC 27023

Boardroom taking priority in your relationship? Your partner in bed with business rather than you? This workshop will reignite your passion!

Men’s Step Study Clemmons, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 6131 Frye Bridge Rd, Clemmons, NC

Our new men’s step study will begin on Monday, September 20th, from 7:00 - 8:00 pm! The step study small group is for those who are ready to delve deeper into their past and the choices they have...